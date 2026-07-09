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NEW JERSEY SUMMER 2026-Get Ready for Great Entertainment

Check out the 8 of the top shows that are on in the Garden State this summer

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NEW JERSEY SUMMER 2026-Get Ready for Great Entertainment

At Broadwayworld, we are excited for the summer entertainment season.  There are many great shows from north to south that shouldn’t be missed and promise to please!  Check out 8 top offerings and visit the venue's websites for more information.

Princeton Summer Theater (Princeton) The 39 Steps 7/2 to 7/18-Visit: Princeton Summer Theater

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (Madison) Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery-7/11 to 8/2 Visit: Shakespeare NJ

Bell Theater Works (Holmdel) Driving Miss Daisy 8/7 to 8/23-Visit: Axelrod Performing Arts Center

Premiere Stages (Union) Mala Aria from 7/16 to 8/2-Visit: Premiere Stages - The Professional Theatre Company at Kean - Premiere Stages

New Jersey Repertory Company (Long Branch) Change of Position from 7/30 to 8/23 -Visit: MainStage @ 179 Broadway  - New Jersey Repertory Company

Plays In The Park (Edison) 1776 from 7/8 TO 7/18-Visit: Plays-in-the-Park | Middlesex County NJ

NJPAC (Newark) Herbie Hancock on Friday, July 31-Visit: New Jersey Performing Arts Center | NJPAC

MPAC (Morristown) Hallmark Stars Live Presented by Michaels-Visit: The Official Site of Mayo Performing Arts Center

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Broadwayworld

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A Change of Position in New Jersey A Change of Position
New Jersey Repertory Company (7/30-8/23)
Merrily We Roll Along in New Jersey Merrily We Roll Along
St. Luke's Episcopal Church (8/20-8/23)
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