NEW JERSEY SUMMER 2026-Get Ready for Great Entertainment
Check out the 8 of the top shows that are on in the Garden State this summer
At Broadwayworld, we are excited for the summer entertainment season. There are many great shows from north to south that shouldn’t be missed and promise to please! Check out 8 top offerings and visit the venue's websites for more information.
Princeton Summer Theater (Princeton) The 39 Steps 7/2 to 7/18-Visit: Princeton Summer Theater
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (Madison) Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery-7/11 to 8/2 Visit: Shakespeare NJ
Bell Theater Works (Holmdel) Driving Miss Daisy 8/7 to 8/23-Visit: Axelrod Performing Arts Center
Premiere Stages (Union) Mala Aria from 7/16 to 8/2-Visit: Premiere Stages - The Professional Theatre Company at Kean - Premiere Stages
New Jersey Repertory Company (Long Branch) Change of Position from 7/30 to 8/23 -Visit: MainStage @ 179 Broadway - New Jersey Repertory Company
Plays In The Park (Edison) 1776 from 7/8 TO 7/18-Visit: Plays-in-the-Park | Middlesex County NJ
NJPAC (Newark) Herbie Hancock on Friday, July 31-Visit: New Jersey Performing Arts Center | NJPAC
MPAC (Morristown) Hallmark Stars Live Presented by Michaels-Visit: The Official Site of Mayo Performing Arts Center
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Broadwayworld
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Almost Floyd
Williams Center (7/11-7/11)
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Me and My Girl
Spring Lake Theatre (7/08-7/19)
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Sense and Sensibility
duCret Center of Art (7/10-7/12)
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What the Constitution Means to Me
Pioneer Productions Company/The Stanley Center (7/11-7/12) PHOTOS
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Joshua Henry
Enlow Recital Hall (9/13-9/13)
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Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
State Theatre New Jersey (1/24-1/24)
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Dvořák's "New World" Symphony
Count Basie Center for the Arts (5/01-5/01)
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Hollywood Hits: From West Side Story to Spirited Away
Count Basie Center for the Arts (10/10-10/10)
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A Change of Position
New Jersey Repertory Company (7/30-8/23)
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Merrily We Roll Along
St. Luke's Episcopal Church (8/20-8/23)