NEW JERSEY SUMMER 2026-Get Ready for Great Entertainment

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At Broadwayworld, we are excited for the summer entertainment season. There are many great shows from north to south that shouldn’t be missed and promise to please! Check out 8 top offerings and visit the venue's websites for more information.

Princeton Summer Theater (Princeton) The 39 Steps 7/2 to 7/18-Visit: Princeton Summer Theater

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (Madison) Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery-7/11 to 8/2 Visit: Shakespeare NJ

Bell Theater Works (Holmdel) Driving Miss Daisy 8/7 to 8/23-Visit: Axelrod Performing Arts Center

Premiere Stages (Union) Mala Aria from 7/16 to 8/2-Visit: Premiere Stages - The Professional Theatre Company at Kean - Premiere Stages

New Jersey Repertory Company (Long Branch) Change of Position from 7/30 to 8/23 -Visit: MainStage @ 179 Broadway - New Jersey Repertory Company

Plays In The Park (Edison) 1776 from 7/8 TO 7/18-Visit: Plays-in-the-Park | Middlesex County NJ

NJPAC (Newark) Herbie Hancock on Friday, July 31-Visit: New Jersey Performing Arts Center | NJPAC

MPAC (Morristown) Hallmark Stars Live Presented by Michaels-Visit: The Official Site of Mayo Performing Arts Center

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Broadwayworld