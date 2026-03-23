Katie Brennan and Raj Mukherji Set for Post-Show Panel at The Curtain's RICHARD III

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The Curtain is entering the final week of performances of their all-new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Richard III. Following the final performance this Sunday, March 29th at Nimbus Arts Center, there will be a post-show talk-back with NJ State Assemblywoman Katie Brennan and NJ State Senator Raj Mukherji. The panel will be moderated by The Curtain’s Artistic Director Sean Hagerty and will include several cast members. Beginning at 5:45pm, the panel is free and open to the public.

Panelists will address the overlap between Richard III and the current state of American affairs discussing how to get involved in the current protest movement and local politics, the resources available to the public, knowing and exercising your constitutional rights, how to protect your neighbors and your community, the history of activism in America, and more.

The Curtain’s Richard III is playing Nimbus Arts Center (329 Warren Street) in downtown Jersey City just steps from the PATH train, with performances set to continue through Sunday, March 29, 2026.