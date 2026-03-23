Katie Brennan and Raj Mukherji Set for Post-Show Panel at The Curtain's RICHARD III
Panelists will address the overlap between Richard III and the current state of American affairs.
The Curtain is entering the final week of performances of their all-new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Richard III. Following the final performance this Sunday, March 29th at Nimbus Arts Center, there will be a post-show talk-back with NJ State Assemblywoman Katie Brennan and NJ State Senator Raj Mukherji. The panel will be moderated by The Curtain’s Artistic Director Sean Hagerty and will include several cast members. Beginning at 5:45pm, the panel is free and open to the public.
Panelists will address the overlap between Richard III and the current state of American affairs discussing how to get involved in the current protest movement and local politics, the resources available to the public, knowing and exercising your constitutional rights, how to protect your neighbors and your community, the history of activism in America, and more.
The Curtain’s Richard III is playing Nimbus Arts Center (329 Warren Street) in downtown Jersey City just steps from the PATH train, with performances set to continue through Sunday, March 29, 2026.
The Curtain’s Richard III stars stage and screen’s Andrew Sellon as ‘Richard III’, who is joined by Spencer Aste, Theatre World Award-winner Yair Ben-Dor, Julia Campanelli, Gys De Villiers, Sean Gallagher, Malin Glade, Aaron Gonner, Brandon Jones, Max Murray, ChristiAnna Nelson, James Rana, Charles Friedrick Seacrease, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, Jon Okabayashi, Joe Penczak, and Inez Vega-Romero. Casting is by Robin Carus, CSA.
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