JAGGED LITTLE PILL to be Presented at Roundtable Theatre in April

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This spring, Roundtable Theatre Company is presenting the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Jagged Little Pill, music by Alanis Morissette, lyrics by Morissette and book by Diablo Cody.

Set in modern-day Connecticut, this contemporary musical utilizes the genius of Alanis Morissette's 1995 album of the same name to tackle some of today's most important issues. The story follows the Healy family, each of them in the midst of life's toughest challenges: addiction, mental illness, secrets, and self-acceptance. Meanwhile, the ensemble passionately drives the story through the iconic soundtrack of Morissette's magnum opus. At its core, Jagged Little Pill is unfiltered in its dissection of the best and worst of humanity.

This limited engagement will be performed at the George Frey Center for Performing Arts in the Fair Lawn Community Center, located at 10-10 20th Street in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Performances are Thursday and Friday April 9-10 at 7:30 pm, Saturday April 11th at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sunday April 12th at 3:00 pm.

Jagged Little Pill is directed by Erin Miller, with musical direction by Christopher Vehmas, and choreography by Victoria Marino and Alex Marciniak. The creative team includes Julie Roccanova (Producer), Zach Smith-Michaels (Stage Manager), Hayley Pass and Megan Panzera (Production Assistants), Matthew Allegretta (Set Design), Jeremy Peluso (Sound Design), Colleen Conwell (Lighting), Karen d'Entremont (Props), and Erin Miller and Carolina Hunchuck (Costumes). Director Erin Miller shares, "This is one of the most talented casts I've ever worked with, along with an incredible production team."

The cast features Laura Shamir as Mary Jane Healy, Patrick Comey as Steve Healy, Robert Stevens Jr. as Nick Healy, Sophia Silvera as Frankie Healy, Sarah Dennerlein as Bella, Carleigh Boyle as Jo, Saadiq Muhammad as Phoenix, Matt Abad as Danni, Summer Alfonso as Lily, Faith Brolly as Kelsey, Marc Cruz as Lancer, Melissa Giordano as Jill/Angie, Elizabeth Grant as Denise, Lisa Poggi as Courtney, Mike Vriesma as Andrew.

The ensemble features Ethan Abellard, Sophia Bonaguide, Hannah Grossman, Asuka Kimura, Alex Marciniak, Stephanie Neeck, and D'Angelo Rodriguez.

Performances are held at the George Frey Center for Performing Arts in the Fair Lawn Community Center, located at 10-10 20th Street in Fair Lawn.