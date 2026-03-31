GHOSTBUSTERS IN CONCERT Tour Coming to Cities Nationwide This Fall

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters in Concert, a live concert experience of the classic film, is coming to performing arts centers with live orchestras across the country this fall from Schirmer Theatrical (part of Wise Music Group) and Black Ink Presents.

The fall tour will see performances in 35 cities across North America. Audiences will see the original 1984 Ghostbusters film, written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, produced and directed by Ivan Reitman, presented on a large HD screen, accompanied by an orchestra performing the score and soundtrack live to picture.

Peter M. Bernstein, son of Academy Award-winning composer Elmer Bernstein and an orchestrator on the original film, has joined the creative team in reconstructing his father’s score for the live performance.

The tour kicks off September 18 at Spokane’s Bing Crosby Theater, including stops in Seattle, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, New York, Indianapolis and more. Artist presale will take place on Wednesday, April 1 at 10 A.M. local time, with local/venue presales on Thursday, April 2 at 10 A.M. local time. General on sale will begin on Friday, April 3 at 10 A.M. local time, with tickets available HERE.

Since its premiere in October 2018, the concert has been performed in dozens of cities around the world. This new tour builds on the Ghostbusters Film with Live Orchestra concerts produced by Schirmer Theatrical, presented by symphonies and concert halls across the globe, including London’s Royal Albert Hall, Wolf Trap with the National Symphony Orchestra and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

In addition to standard tickets, Ghostbusters in Concert is partnering with artist experience agency Please & Thank You to offer fans a limited number of exclusive VIP packages. These curated experiences go beyond the concert, offering fans a pre-show replica memorabilia walk, exclusive merchandise collectibles and more. VIP packages go on sale Wednesday, April 1 at 10 A.M. local time. For more information on available packages and tour dates, visit here.

GHOSTBUSTERS IN CONCERT

September 18—Spokane, WA—The Bing Crosby Theater.

September 19—Seattle, WA—The Paramount Theatre

September 20—Eugene, OR—Silva Concert Hall at Hult Center

September 23—Davis, CA—Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts

September 24—Cerritos, CA—Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

September 25—San Diego, CA—Epstein Family Amphitheater

September 26—Las Vegas, NV—The Smith Center - Reynolds Hall

September 27—Salt Lake City, UT—Abravanel Hall

September 30—Mesa, AZ—Mesa Arts Center

October 1—Tucson, AZ—Fox Tucson Theatre

October 2—Albuquerque, NM —Popejoy Hall

October 3—Parker, CO—Pace Center

October 6— Omaha, NE—Orpheum Theater

October 7—Skokie, IL—North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

October 8—Skokie, IL—North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

October 9—Milwaukee, WI—Marcus Performing Arts Center

October 10—Fort Wayne, IN—Foellinger Theatre

October 11—Indianapolis, IN—Clowes Memorial Hall

October 13—Saginaw, MI—Temple Theatre

October 14—Cincinnati, OH—Taft Theatre

October 15—Northfield, OH—MGM Northfield Park

October 16—Buffalo, NY—University at Buffalo Center for the Arts

October 17—New York, NY—United Palace

October 18—Morristown, NJ—Mayo Performing Arts Center

October 19—Glenside, PA—Keswick Theatre

October 20—Brookville, NY—Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

October 21—Wallingford, CT—Toyota Presents The Oakdale Theater

October 23—Roanoke Rapids, NC—Weldon Mills Theatre

October 24—Wilmington, NC—The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

October 25—Charleston, SC—Martha & John M. Rivers Performance Hall

October 27—Greenville, SC—VENUE TBA

October 28—Jacksonville, FL—Florida Theatre

October 29—Sarasota, FL—Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

October 30—Miami, FL—Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

October 31—Clearwater, FL—Ruth Eckerd Hall

Photo credit: Schirmer Theatrical