Tom Rush to Return to Prescott Park Arts Festival's Wilcox Main Stage

NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. Sign Up

Folk legend Tom Rush will return to the Wilcox Main Stage at Prescott Park Arts Festival on Saturday, September 5 at 7:00 PM, as part of the River House Restaurant Concert Series. Rush will be joined by rising local talent Brendan Cleary, opening the evening.

Opening the night will be Brendan Cleary, a beloved Seacoast musician whose soulful voice and poignant songwriting have made him a local favorite. Cleary's honest, lyrically rich performances set the perfect tone for an evening of world-class folk music.

This highly anticipated concert continues the Festival's 50+ year mission of keeping the arts accessible. All events are offered with no fixed admission, instead featuring an optional, recommended donation of $20 to support the Festival's ongoing arts and cultural programming.

All concerts begin at 7:00 PM on the Wilcox Main Stage, located in Prescott Park on Marcy Street in downtown Portsmouth, NH, right along the beautiful Piscataqua River.

Tables and blankets in The Kane Company VIP Seating Area, including the coveted "Best Seat in the House," are available for reservation, offering an elevated concert experience with reserved seating and premium views. Reservations open to Season Passholders for an early access window on Thursday, July 23, and then open to the general public the following Tuesday, July 28.

Prescott Park Arts Festival invites the community to bring a blanket, gather friends and family, and enjoy incredible music in the heart of Portsmouth, all while supporting the Festival's commitment to accessible arts programming for all.

Need more New Hampshire Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming