Tom Rush to Return to Prescott Park Arts Festival's Wilcox Main Stage
Rush will be joined by rising local talent Brendan Cleary, opening the evening.
Folk legend Tom Rush will return to the Wilcox Main Stage at Prescott Park Arts Festival on Saturday, September 5 at 7:00 PM, as part of the River House Restaurant Concert Series. Rush will be joined by rising local talent Brendan Cleary, opening the evening.
Opening the night will be Brendan Cleary, a beloved Seacoast musician whose soulful voice and poignant songwriting have made him a local favorite. Cleary's honest, lyrically rich performances set the perfect tone for an evening of world-class folk music.
This highly anticipated concert continues the Festival's 50+ year mission of keeping the arts accessible. All events are offered with no fixed admission, instead featuring an optional, recommended donation of $20 to support the Festival's ongoing arts and cultural programming.
All concerts begin at 7:00 PM on the Wilcox Main Stage, located in Prescott Park on Marcy Street in downtown Portsmouth, NH, right along the beautiful Piscataqua River.
Tables and blankets in The Kane Company VIP Seating Area, including the coveted "Best Seat in the House," are available for reservation, offering an elevated concert experience with reserved seating and premium views. Reservations open to Season Passholders for an early access window on Thursday, July 23, and then open to the general public the following Tuesday, July 28.
Prescott Park Arts Festival invites the community to bring a blanket, gather friends and family, and enjoy incredible music in the heart of Portsmouth, all while supporting the Festival's commitment to accessible arts programming for all.
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Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella
Wilcox Main Stage, Prescott Park Arts Festival (6/19-8/09)
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Johnny Folsom 4
Claremont Opera House (11/14-11/14)
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Gunhild Carling at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club (7/26-7/26)
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'Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard'
Players Ring (7/31-8/02)
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Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Portsmouth New Theatre Royal (3/11-3/11)
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SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER (1977) – Sat Aug 8, 1:30pm and 6:30pm – Restored Picture and Sound BIG Screen
The Park Theatre (8/08-8/08)
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Tootsie
The Park Theatre (8/05-8/05)
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ThunderBeard
Claremont Opera House (11/07-11/07)
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Blizzard of Ozz
Claremont Opera House (9/12-9/12)
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Skynyrd's Hatchet
Claremont Opera House (10/03-10/03)