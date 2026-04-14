Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Seacoast Repertory Theatre

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There is something immediately disarming about “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” It doesn’t arrive with spectacle or grand stakes; there are no sweeping romances or life-or-death consequences. Instead, it gives you a handful of awkward kids, a gymnasium, and a spelling competition—and somehow turns that into one of the most unexpectedly heartfelt nights you can have in a theater. It captures the intensity of being young and innocent trying to find your path in life through a spelling bee competition.

In this production, the success of the show rests squarely on the shoulders of a cast that expertly balances quirkiness with sincerity. Olivia Buckley is a vocal powerhouse as Rona Lisa Perretti, the host of the competition who carries the role with the authority of someone who truly lives and breathes the spelling bee as a former champion.

Opposite her, David Picariello, as the spelling bee announcer, provides one of the most layered portrayals of Vice Principal Douglas Panch I have ever seen. His exceptional timing, dry humor, and occasional meltdowns make him a comic wonder. Of the three versions of Spelling Bee that I’ve seen, Buckley and Picariello stand out as the best "adult" pairing, anchoring the show with a sense of “childlike” adult supervision.

Among the spellers, the talent is equally deep. Zeke Solis is an unbridled William Barfée—deliciously funny and gifted with comic physicality, especially as he "owns" the number "Magic Foot," displaying a hilarious talent for writing out words on the floor before spelling them aloud.

Mary Mahoney is the epitome of sweetness as Olive Ostrovsky, perfectly capturing the quiet anguish of a girl wondering if one or more of her parents will see her at the spelling bee. Her sense of hope and hopelessness is chilling as you want her to find the love she so desperately needs. Mahoney captures every bit of anxious Olive and is utterly charming in her rendition of “My Friend the Dictionary.”

Seth Turner brings a familiar charm to Chip Tolentino; he is every bit as delightful here as he was in the Seacoast Rep’s production of “Elf” last year. His solo number "Chip’s Lament"—a tribute to an ill-timed "urge" that distracts him from the competition—is a comedic highlight that the audience won't soon forget.

The ensemble is rounded out by standouts Kristen Gilhooly, who is pitch-perfect as the lispy Logainne Schwartzandgrubinierre who aims to please her two dads and Geehae Moon, who is profound as the high-achieving, multi-lingual Marcy Park. Brandon Wong plays a spirited imp struggling with "impostor syndrome"—he says he’s not that smart, but his wit suggests otherwise—while Myles Luongo-Clay as Mitch Mahoney, is another gem of comic timing, possessing a smooth, lush voice that anchors his role as a would be thug doing community service.

My favorite number of the show is "The I Love You Song," when Mahoney is joined by Buckley and Luongo-Clay portraying her distant parents. The comedy falls away for a moment, leaving the audience with something painfully real. It is a great scene that leaves the audience emotionally challenged.

There’s a great gimmick of audience participation in the show. A few volunteers are invited onstage to compete in the spelling bee, (they signed up to be considered for the task) that creates genuine spontaneity. And while some guest spellers are dismissed early for their misspellings, one or two extend their time in the bee by successfully spelling some challenging words. Eventually all who drop out of the competition are given a juice box as a consolation prize from Mitch, the designated comfort counselor.

The production’s simple set design is a practical necessity—the show runs in repertory with the Christian boy-band musical “Altar Boyz”—but the minimal staging works perfectly for the space. A set of bleachers and a judge’s table create a school gymnasium, and the focus stays exactly where it should, on the performers. Under the direction of Andrew Strout, the music is vibrant and impeccably balanced with the vocalists, acting out some great ensemble numbers among some solo hits.

Director and choreographer, Alyssa Dumas knows how to hit a home run with a show, especially a small-scale charming nugget of entertainment that warms the spirit and waxes nostalgic. Her casting eye is impeccable, molding the right mix of talented actors into an extraordinary ensemble.

By the end of the show, there is no grand resolution, except that only one person wins the spelling bee. But you leave the theater with a recollection of how growing up can be difficult and that there was a time when the scope of our entire world rested within the walls of many a school gymnasium.

Reader Reviews

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