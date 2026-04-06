Elizabeth Strout Brings New Novel to WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE in May

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Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout will appear as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series on May 13 at 7:00 p.m. at The Music Hall’s Historic Theater in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The event will center on her new novel, The Things We Never Say, and will include a moderated conversation and audience Q&A.

The novel follows a chance incident that prompts a personal reckoning in a teacher’s life, exploring themes of loneliness, friendship, parenthood, and truth. The conversation will be moderated by Casey McDermott, senior news editor at New Hampshire Public Radio.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $45 and include a signed hardcover copy of The Things We Never Say, as well as admission to the discussion and Q&A. Tickets may be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, by phone at 603-436-2400, or in person at the McKeon Ticketing Hub in Portsmouth.

The Writers on a New England Stage series, now in its 21st year, is presented in partnership with New Hampshire Public Radio and features author presentations followed by onstage interviews. Past participants have included Margaret Atwood, Stephen King, Sonia Sotomayor, Dan Brown, David McCullough, Judy Blume, Tom Brokaw, and Jodi Picoult.

The Music Hall presents programming across two venues in Portsmouth, including the Historic Theater and the Lounge, and hosts a range of performances, films, and literary events throughout the year.