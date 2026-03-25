Rachel Potter, Taylor Louderman and More Headline OFF BROADWAY: THAT'S SO HIGH SCHOOL

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Analog at Hutton Hotel is bringing a slice of New York's Broadway back to Nashville with the revue-style concert "Off Broadway: That's So High School" on Saturday, April 18th - this time with the opportunity to turn the night into a full stay experience.

Guests are invited to step back into high school for the evening, this time minus the fear of a pop quiz. Choose your clique (Jocks or Nerds? Plastics or Greasers?), grab your letterman jacket, and relive the drama of it all. For guests who want to dance the night away, Hutton Hotel is offering a limited VIP ticket + room package, allowing guests to experience the show, the cocktails, the afterparty, and at the end of the night, take the elevator home. The Off Broadway Room Package includes 1-4 nights at a preferred rate in a newly renovated guestroom, two VIP tickets to "Off Broadway: That's So High School," access to an exclusive pre-show meet-and-greet, and a show program autographed by the entire cast.

"Off Broadway: That's So High School" is the eighth installment in the widely-celebrated Off Broadway at the Hutton series, which aims to foster an appreciation for Broadway music in Nashville, bring recognition to the wealth of local theatrical talent, and create a cultural hub within Analog for theatrical programming beyond the traditional stage.

This evening will celebrate beloved high school musicals like "Grease," "Mean Girls," "Heathers," "High School Musical," "Bring It On", "Dear Evan Hansen" and more beloved favorites. Actress Rachel Potter (Glinda in the "Wicked" national tour, Wednesday in "The Addams Family" on Broadway) returns to host the evening, also bringing back Musical Director Chris Brent Davis. Top-tier Broadway performers including Tony-nominated Taylor Louderman (original Regina George in "Mean Girls" on Broadway, Lauren in "Kinky Boots" on Broadway, Campbell in "Bring It On: The Musical" on Broadway), Elle McLemore (Heather McNamara in "Heathers," Eva in "Bring It On: The Musical" on Broadway), Jelani Remy (Simba in "The Lion King.", "Ain't Too Proud" and "Back to the Future" on Broadway, "High School Musical" national tour) and Marty Thomas ("Wicked" and "Xanadu" on Broadway) will appear on the Analog stage alongside TikTok breakout star Jada Wasserman, Carolina Rial ("The Voice") and local Nashville actors Dustin Davis and Erin McCracken.

After the curtain call, the night will continue with an adult prom afterparty including all the nostalgic prom favorites: spiked punch, throwback anthems and this time around, no curfew.