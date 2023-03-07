Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Silk Road Theatre Presents THE RISHTA at Centaur Theatre

Performances run Thursday, March 30–Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Mar. 07, 2023  

The Rishta (Hindi-Urdu for 'suitor') uses smart, humorous dialogue and cultural references across diverse Muslim backgrounds to tell a universal, family story. It centres on Samah, a young South Asian McGill student who has fallen in love with her Moroccan classmate, Hussain. Convinced that her parents won't allow an intercultural marriage, Samah employs the help of a rambunctious and enterprising matchmaker, Badra, to introduce the family to a few terrible suitors in order for them to eventually be dazzled and charmed by the last one, Hussain. What ensues is a hilarious sequence of events where each family member strikes a separate and private deal with Badra, all hiding secrets of their own and each hoping for very different outcomes. This heartfelt play is about looking for love while navigating family expectations as the child of immigrants. There will be post-show talkbacks.

With: Subhan Aref, Eman Ayaz, Adolyn H. Dar, Nora Geurch, Sehar Manji and Ivan Smith

The Rishta March 30-April 8

Silk Road Theatre at Centaur Theatre 453 Saint-François Xavier

Opening night is Thursday, March 30, 8:30pm

www.silkroadinstitute.ca/

Silk Road Theatre is the only Muslim theatre company in North America. They are dedicated to creating and promoting captivating and professional artistic and cultural programming that fosters cross-cultural dialogue and strengthens Muslim representation, visibility, and contributions within the Canadian cultural mosaic.




