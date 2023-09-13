MIZUSHOBAI (THE WATER TRADE) Comes to Segal Centre for Performing Arts Next Month

Tableau D'Hôte Theatre, renowned for its commitment to telling untold stories that have shaped Canada, has announced its next groundbreaking production, Mizushōbai (The Water Trade) by Julie Tamiko Manning. This compelling narrative marks a historic moment in Canadian theatre as it features an all-Japanese Canadian female cast, a convergence of artists from across Canada, and the Montréal directorial debut of acclaimed director Yvette Nolan, running at the Segal Centre for Performing Arts from October 10 - 22, 2023.

Mizushōbai (The Water Trade) explores the life of Kiyoko Tanaka-Goto, a Japanese picture-bride turned ‘underground’ businesswoman in 1930’s British Columbia. It delves into her history, not as a clichéd dragon-lady madam (although at times, perhaps she is), nor as a dutiful daughter (although at times, perhaps she is), nor as a submissive and sexualized female Asian body (although at times, perhaps she is), but as a valuable member of Canadian society who had to fight against expectation, and for autonomy and recognition every step of the way.

"As we embark on this extraordinary journey with Mizushōbai (The Water Trade)' we recognize the profound significance of bringing buried stories to the forefront of Canadian theatre," states Mathieu Murphy-Perron, Artistic and Executive Director of Tableau D’Hôte Theatre. "This production transcends the boundaries of culture and history, providing a platform for voices that have long been overlooked. Mizushōbai not only honours Kiyoko Tanaka-Goto’s resilience, but also invites us to reflect on the shared narratives that bind the diverse communities that make up the Canadian mosaic. History must never be defined by the dominant colonial lens; it must be woven from the threads of countless stories that deserve to be celebrated and remembered."

Mizushōbai (The Water Trade) features an ensemble cast of some of Canada’s finest talent: including Toronto’s Brenda Kamino and Dawn Obokata, Calgary’s Katelyn Morishita, Vancouver’s Yoshie Bancroft, and making her professional stage debut, Montréal’s own Hanako Brierley.

The design team includes Jawon Kang (Set), Mayumi Ide-Bergeron (costumes), Christine Lee (sound), and Zoe Roux (Lighting), Rob Denton (Sound and Composition),

Mizushōbai (The Water Trade) runs at the Segal Centre Studio (5170 Chemin de la Côte-Sainte-Catherine) from October 11th to October 22nd, 2023. Mizushōba was developed with the support and collaboration of Playwrights’ Workshop Montréal, who have also provided additional production support.