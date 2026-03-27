Full Lineup Revealed for 46th Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

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The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal (FIJM) has announced its full programming, featuring over 350 concerts, two-thirds of which are free. The 46th edition of the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal will take place from June 25 to July 4, 2026 in the Quartier des Spectacles.

Highly anticipated free concerts on the TD Stage include those from Patrick Watson, Angine de Poitrine, Willow, and Saint Levant. The Festival also offers a chance to catch rising jazz stars Mohini Dey, Mei Semones, Annahstasia and Destin Conrad. Check out the full programming and concert schedule here.

Angine de Poitrine is coming back to the FIJM this year. The duo from Saguenay—who became a global phenomenon following the recording of their performance at the Trans Musicales festival in Rennes and a standout appearance on Tout le monde en parle—will take over the TD Stage (L’Événement Spécial Rio Tinto) this time for a free concert.

Also appearing on the main stage: indie-folk group The Barr Brothers, performing tracks from their latest album Let It Hiss, and Patrick Watson as part of his Uh Oh tour. Crowds will also flock to the TD Stage to hear today’s top global artists, such as Willow (daughter of Will Smith), who will finally play in Montréal with her blend of R&B, soul and jazz, as will the blues-rock sister act Larkin Poe, also making their FIJM debut.

Also appearing is Naïka, the up-and-coming Franco-Haitian singer who deftly blends her global influences with Western pop, R&B and soul, as well as French-Palestinian sensation Saint Levant, who fuses Western and Middle Eastern musical sensibilities, and Smino, the futuristic funk and soulful rap artist whose collaborations include Doechii. The London-based group KOKOROKO, returns with their passionate fusion of jazz and afrobeat sounds.

This historic edition will also mark what would be the 100th birthdays of Miles Davis, John Coltrane and Tony Bennett, while celebrating major milestones for UZEB and the late J Dilla. To find out when tickets go on sale for indoor concerts, visit here.

Davis will be honoured during the concert, We Want Miles – A Miles Davis Centennial Celebration, featuring Marcus Miller, Davis’s final musical director, at the Maison Symphonique (LE FESTIVAL À LA MAISON SYMPHONIQUE ROGERS).

Meanwhile, trumpeter Ron Di Lauro will perform the album Kind of Blue on stage at Le Gesù (JAZZ DANS LA NUIT in collaboration with RADIO-CANADA). In the same series, the Ciné-concert: Ascenseur pour l’échafaud revisité par Rémi Cormier Quintet will bring to life Miles Davis’s 1958 soundtrack for the Louis Malle film.

The legacy of John Coltrane will also be celebrated with Modes of Coltrane by the Christine Jensen Sextet at the Club Montréal Loto-Québec Stage, followed by Isaiah Collier, who will perform A Love Supreme in its entirety at the Place des Arts’ Théâtre Jean-Duceppe (JAZZ BEAT in collaboration with CBC MUSIC).

The tributes continue with John Pizzarelli sings Bennett, featuring American jazz guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli honouring the late Tony Bennett at Place des Arts’ Théâtre Maisonneuve (LES GRANDS CONCERTS RIO TINTO in collaboration with The Beat 92.5).

Twenty years after the untimely passing of J Dilla and the 2006 release of his legendary album Donuts, DJ Jazzy Jeff will pay him homage during the Donuts 20th Anniversary Celebration Party with the Montréal Loves Dilla collective at Club Soda (LES COULEURS in collaboration with THE GAZETTE).

The Festival will also mark the 50th anniversary of the group UZEB with the premiere of the documentary UZEB en fusion, as well as performances by Alain Caron and Michel Cusson at Le Gesù (LES CONCERTS INTIMES in collaboration with LA PRESSE).

Other artists include Craig Taborn, the Brooklyn pianist and recent MacArthur “genius grant” recipient, performing at Pub Molson. Festival-goers can also hear the Jean-Michel Pilc Trio at Le Studio TD (ENTRÉE LIBRE TD), a group known for both honouring and deconstructing jazz rhythms.

Meanwhile, Théâtre Maisonneuve will host the pairing of Christian McBride & Julian Lage, two legends of the current jazz scene (LES GRANDS CONCERTS RIO TINTO in collaboration with The Beat 92.5). Lorraine Desmarais, recipient of the 2002 Oscar Peterson Award, will present a concert in the purest jazz tradition at Place des Arts’ Théâtre Jean-Duceppe (JAZZ BEAT in collaboration with CBC MUSIC).

Photo Credit: Victor Diaz Lamich