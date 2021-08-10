Festival International de Jazz de Montreal Unveils the First Stars of its 41st Edition

Festival International de Jazz de Montréal presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Rio Tinto is thrilled to share some much-anticipated news: The return of jazz to the Place des Festivals! From September 15 to 19, the Festival will present its 41st edition on two large outdoor stages installed in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles.

Several renowned artists will thrill the public with unique and free performances. Spread out over five days, the program will feature some of the greatest local talents, and even from across the country. Music lovers and fans of all genres will be blown away by exclusive concerts.

To help you wait until then, the Festival is revealing the names of some of the artists who will be part of this very special edition.

National treasure Daniel Lanois will perform songs from his latest album, Heavy Sun, as well as a fine selection of hits from his impressive repertoire. Contemporary soul and R&B's rising star Charlotte Day Wilson will preview songs from her debut album, Alpha, released last month. As for Ranee Lee, she will present a concert that pays tribute to female vocal jazz legends. Let's also mention that renowned Montreal jazz pianist François Bourassa will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his eponymous quartet which also includes Guy Boisvert on bass, André Leroux on saxophone and Guillaume Pilote on drums.

Folk fans will not be left out thanks to the presence of singer-songwriter BEYRIES, who will soothe the souls of those music fans seeking softness during her first show with her band in Montreal. As for Basia Bulat, she will finally have the chance to play songs from her album Are You In Love? released on March 27, 2020.

The unclassifiable trio MISC, led by Jérôme Beaulieu, will also be present to perform the wildly energic tracks of Partager l'ambulance, released last April. Shay Lia, undeniable queen of Montreal R&B, also promises a colorful concert with musicians and dancers while electrifying guitarist Steve Hill will bring out the big guns in a fiery performance by Steve Hill & The Devil Horns.

Of course, the shows will be held in accordance with each of the public health guidelines established by the government to ensure the safety of artists, festivalgoers, and employees.

The complete program, schedules and important details surrounding the festival will be revealed on August 31.