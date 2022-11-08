Book of Wings By Tawhida Tanya Evanson Wins 2022 Blue Metropolis/Conseil des arts de Montréal New Contribution Literary Prize

Montreal poet, dervish, performer and oral storyteller Tawhida Tanya Evanson has won the 2022 Blue Metropolis/Conseil des arts de Montréal New Contribution Literary Prize for Book of Wings, a delicate, hybrid story about learning and spiritual growth.

The novel features Maya, who is looking for herself in Canada, the United States, France, Morocco, and the Caribbean after a break-up, wandering between borders, identities, languages and cultures. Book of Wings was published in 2021 by Esplanade Books - Véhicule Press and is being translated into French.

The New Contribution Literary Prize, awarded jointly by the Blue Metropolis Foundation and the Conseil des arts de Montréal, draws attention to new literary voices from the immigrant community, recognizing contributions that enrich our literature. The prize is awarded to a first or second-generation immigrant author living in Montreal for their first book or who have published a maximum of three titles, including the book submitted. All literary genres are eligible.

Tawhida Tanya Evanson has published two collections of poetry, Bothism (2017) and Nouveau Griot (2018). Book of Wings is her first novel. Evanson is active in the spoken word scene and received the 2013 League of Canadian Poets Sheri-D Wilson Goden Beret Award. The Blue Metropolis/Conseil des arts de Montréal New Contribution Literary Prize includes a cash award of $5,000.

Jury members for the 2022 prize are novelist Ghayas Hachem, poet and translator Katia Grubisic, and artist and translator Marilou Craft. Congratulations go to the two finalists for the prize- Caroline Dawson, Là où je me terre (Remue-ménage) and Elkahna Talbi, Pomme grenade (Mémoire d'encrier.

The Blue Metropolis/Conseil des arts de Montréal New Contribution Literary Prize will be presented first at the Salon du livre de Montréal at the Palais des congrès, on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 5:30p.m. (Agora stage), and again during an event at the Blue Metropolis International Literary Festival, the 25th edition of which will be held in the spring of 2023.

The presentation of the New Contribution Literary Prize is on November 24; Book of Wings editor Dimitri Nasrallah will be on hand in conversation with Blue Metropolis' Director General, Programming and Communications, Marie-Andrée Lamontagne. This is one of three events that will be taking place at the Salon du livre de Montréal as part of the Blue Metropolis showcase. Two other events will be held in collaboration with Blue Met partners:

Sunday, November 20, 3p.m.- "Plongée dans les differences: Le Québec actuel au prisme de la littérature," Grande Bibliothèque auditorium: Yvon Rivard will interview essayist Pierre Nepveu about his book, Géographies du pays proche (Boréal), followed by a discussion with essayists Mathieu Belisle and Serge Cantin and poet Nadine Ltaif. Organized by the Académie des lettres du Québec. Free admission.

Wednesday, November 23, 12p.m.- "De la nuit au soleil: Un parcours de resilience" (virtual event): the French clinical psychologist and psychoanalyst Dina Karoubi-Pecon will interview neuropsychiatrist Boris Cyrulnik, author of numerous books on resilience and the capacity of humans to rebuild. Produced by the Francophone cultural committee of the Jewish Public Library. For tickets please visit jewishpubliclibrary.org.

For more information and full programming details please visit bluemetropolis.org.

The Conseil des arts de Montréal is a dynamic partner that nurtures professional artistic creation in Montreal by identifying, supporting, and recognizing artistic excellence in creation, production, and presentation. The Conseil des arts de Montréal fosters openness, discovery and daring at the heart of Montreal's artistic landscape and since its founding in 1956 has developed concrete initiatives to shape our city-"Montréal, Cultural Metropolis."