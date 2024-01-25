Ucross Earns Major National, State Grants, Including NEA And Wyoming Cultural Trust

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announced Wednesday that it has approved Ucross for a Grant for Arts Project in the amount of $15,000.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
International Guitar Night Comes to the WYO in February Photo 4 International Guitar Night Comes to the WYO in February

Ucross Earns Major National, State Grants, Including NEA And Wyoming Cultural Trust

Ucross Earns Major National, State Grants, Including NEA And Wyoming Cultural Trust

Ucross Foundation has announced that it has been awarded a total of $91,000 in grants to support its acclaimed artist residency program and gallery from institutions including the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as Ruth Foundation for the Arts, The Ford Family Foundation and Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund.

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announced Wednesday that it has approved Ucross for a Grant for Arts Project in the amount of $15,000. This grant will allow Ucross to expand its Fellowships for Native American Visual Artists and Writers to include, for the first time, Native American Performers. The selected artist will receive uninterrupted time, studio space, staff support, meals by a professional chef and the opportunity to perform their work publicly at a future event. This marks the fifth highly competitive grant Ucross has received from the NEA since its first award from the federal agency in 2020.

“The NEA is delighted to announce this grant to Ucross, which is helping contribute to the strength and well-being of the arts sector and local community,” said National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “We are pleased to be able to support this community and help create an environment where all people have the opportunity to live artful lives.”

In December, Ruth Foundation for the Arts awarded Ucross with a $50,000 Core Grant for general operating support. Based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Ruth Arts is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs and lived experiences of artists, communities and arts organizations whose work is anchored by visual arts, performing arts and arts education. Ruth Arts grantmaking is focused on artist-centric organizations that have deeply influenced creative practices and contributed the national ecosystem of artmaking. 

Ucross also received $16,000 from The Ford Family Foundation (TFFF) to support residencies for mid-career visual artists from Oregon. TFFF is a nonprofit, private foundation headquartered in Roseburg, Oregon. Ucross and TFFF have partnered since 2013, providing the Ucross experience to more than 30 Oregon-based artists in that time.

The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund awarded Ucross with $10,000 to support the next exhibition at the Ucross Art Gallery, “Celebrating Complexities,” which features work from four recipients of the Ucross Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists. The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund serves the citizens of Wyoming by supporting Wyoming's culture and heritage through grant funding of innovative projects for the enjoyment, appreciation, promotion, preservation and protection of the state's arts, cultural and historic resources.

“We're honored that these inspiring institutions have recognized Ucross's commitment to building a community for artists over the past 40 years,” said Ucross President William Belcher. “These grants will support our mission to provide artists with time and space to focus on the creative process, as well as share their artwork with our surrounding community.”

Learn more about Ucross and its programs at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Montana

1
BRASS TRANSIT Comes to the WYO in February Photo
BRASS TRANSIT Comes to the WYO in February

Brass Transit, the world’s foremost Chicago tribute show, is set to take you back to the most memorable times of your life at the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center Friday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m.

2
BRASS TRANSIT Comes to the WYO in February Photo
BRASS TRANSIT Comes to the WYO in February

Brass Transit, the world’s foremost Chicago tribute show, is set to take you back to the most memorable times of your life at the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center Friday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m.

3
International Guitar Night Comes to the WYO in February Photo
International Guitar Night Comes to the WYO in February

International Guitar Night, the world’s premier touring guitar festival, will make a stop at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Tuesday, February 6 at 7 p.m. 

4
JOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Comes to the Alberta Bair Theater in F Photo
JOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Comes to the Alberta Bair Theater in February

JOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE is bringing songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to Alberta Bair Theater on February 1 at 7:30 P.M. in a way that audiences haven’t seen or heard before.

More Hot Stories For You

JOHNNY CASH - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Plays Alberta Bair Theater On Thursday, February 1JOHNNY CASH - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Plays Alberta Bair Theater On Thursday, February 1
Ucross Earns Major National, State Grants, Including NEA And Wyoming Cultural TrustUcross Earns Major National, State Grants, Including NEA And Wyoming Cultural Trust
BRASS TRANSIT Comes to the WYO in FebruaryBRASS TRANSIT Comes to the WYO in February

Videos

Photos/First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Video
Photos/First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES Video
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES
Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Video
Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
View all Videos

Montana SHOWS
Wild West Spectacular the Musical in Montana Wild West Spectacular the Musical
The Cody Theatre (6/27-8/10)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Mean Girls in Montana Mean Girls
Alberta Bair Theatre (2/27-2/27)
Hairspray in Montana Hairspray
Alberta Bair Theatre (2/17-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You