The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and Other Local Arts Organizations will host the 2023 Arts Summit Oct

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center along with other local arts organizations will host the 2023 Arts Summit Oct. 27-29. The event is a biennial occasion organized by the Wyoming Arts Council that aims to bring together artists and creatives to learn from one another and empower the state's arts sector.

The Arts Summit will include sessions and workshops providing professional development opportunities for artists, advocates, administrators and educators.

“After holding a virtual Arts Summit in 2021, we are looking forward to being back in person for this event and to bring people to the bustling arts community of Sheridan, said Rachel Clifton, Wyoming Arts Council executive director.

The WYO Theater, SAGE Community Arts, The Brinton Museum, Ucross Foundation and Neltje Center for Excellence in Creativity and the Arts will host events during the Arts Summit.

“It's awesome to welcome arts enthusiasts and collaborators from across the state and immerse them in the arts culture in Sheridan, which is one of the best in Wyoming,” WYO Theater Executive Director Erin Butler said.

SAGE Community Arts Executive Director Jill Benson also noted the excitement and honor in hosting this year's event. SAGE will host portfolio reviews, headshot sessions and several lectures.

“Sheridan is truly an arts destination of Wyoming with such an amazing concentration of top-notch artist residencies, museums, performing arts venues and galleries,” Benson said. “And to be chosen as the host city for this year's event will help drive this point home across the state. Sheridan has done such an amazing job of supporting the arts and showing that the arts are the substantial economic driver. Hosting the Arts Summit is just one more way to show the diversity the arts can bring to a community.”

On Oct. 27, just before the keynote presentation titled, “Rural Recharge: Patterns and Propositions,” Gov. Mark Gordon will also announce the state's next Poet Laureate.

For additional information on the Arts Summit, see wyoarts.state.wy.us/wac-program/arts-summit.