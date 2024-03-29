Hot Club of Cowtown and Tyler Hilton Come To Alberta Bair Theater in Three Weeks!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hot Club of Cowtown and Tyler Hilton are coming to the Alberta Bair Theater stage in 3 weeks on Friday, April 19, at 7:30 P.M. The group will celebrate Elvis Presley's records from Sun Studios.

Known for its legendary catalog, including early albums of Elvis Presley, Sun Studios has left its mark on the history of rock music.

In 2005, Tyler Hilton was cast to play the legendary rock star in the blockbuster biopic, (starring Joaquin Phoenix as Johnny Cash) Walk The Line. Now Tyler has teamed up with the inimitable string trio Hot Club of Cowtown, bringing Elvis' hits from Sun Studios years to life on stage across the country.

Tickets

$45, $35; $22.50 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 A.M.-5 P.M., Saturday 10 A.M.-2 P.M. at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406.256.6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.