Eli Paperboy Reed and The Harlem Gospel Travelers Come to ABT

The concert will take place on Saturday, November 4.

By: Oct. 14, 2023

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Eli “Paperboy” Reed and The Harlem Gospel Travelers to the stage in just 3 weeks on Saturday, November 4, at 7:30 P.M.

Eli Paperboy Reed and The Harlem Gospel Travelers face off in an epic soulful sing-off for the ages!

Eli Paperboy Reed and The Harlem Gospel Travelers have been working together for close to a decade, starting when the younger HGT were students of Reed's foundation in Harlem. Reed's soulful style may have inspired the Travelers at first, but now, in this winner-take-all matchup, audiences will find out if the students can beat the teacher at his own game!

The Travelers are young guns and still on their way up, coming off their critically acclaimed, award-winning album Look Up and tours of Europe and North America. Reed, with eight albums under his belt, most recently the funky Merle Haggard tribute Down Every Road is the elder statesman here. Don't let his age fool you, though, as an entertainer he's still at the top of his game.

Both Reed and The Travelers will perform back-to-back sets, culminating in a joint, spirit-shaking, roof-raising encore. Who will be the last man standing? You'll have to buy a ticket to find out!

This performance is sponsored by Founding Directors, Corby Skinner, and Radio Billings.

Tickets, $45, $35; $22.50 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 A.M.-5 P.M., Saturday 10 A.M.-2 P.M. at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at the link below. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.




