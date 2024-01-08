DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL Comes to Missoula Community Theatre Next Month

Disney Descendants the Musical comes to Missoula Community Theatre in February. The musical features a Book by Nick Blaemire, Additional lyrics by Nick Blaemire, Music Adaptation by Madeline Smith, Vocal and Incidental Arrangements by Madeline Smith, and Orchestrations by Matthew Tishler.

Performances:

Thursday, February 8 @ 7PM

Friday, February 9 @ 7PM

Saturday, February 10 @ 4PM & 7PM

Sunday, February 11 @ 4PM



Classes will be Mondays-Fridays (after the first week) from 4:30PM-6:30PM and each day of the final week from 4:30PM-7:30PM. Performances are February 8 & 9 at 7:00PM, February 10 at 4:00PM & 7:00PM, and February 11 at 4:00PM.

Experience the magic of Disney Descendants: The Musical, where the teenaged offspring of Disney’s most notorious villains find themselves torn between good and evil. Banished to the Isle of the Lost for 20 years, they are given a chance at redemption when sent to Auradon Prep, a school for Disney heroes’ children. As sinister plots threaten both worlds, these troubled teems must choose a side. Will they embrace their wicked ways or strive for goodness? Discover a captivating tale of choice and destiny filled with iconic characters, familiar songs with a twist (“Be Our Guest”) and high-energy, unforgettable music! Rated PG

DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com