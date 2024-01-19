BRASS TRANSIT Comes to the WYO in February

The performance is on February 9, at 7pm.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Breaking Benjamin Comes to Casper in April With Daughtry and Catch Your Breath Photo 3 Breaking Benjamin Comes to Casper in April With Daughtry and Catch Your Breath
JOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Comes to the Alberta Bair Theater in Febru Photo 4 JOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Comes to the Alberta Bair Theater in February

BRASS TRANSIT Comes to the WYO in February

Brass Transit, the world’s foremost Chicago tribute show, is set to take you back to the most memorable times of your life at the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center Friday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m.

Brass Transit, formed in 2008, goes beyond just replicating the songs, they embody the music by bringing together accomplished and award-winning musicians all paying tribute to the decades-long, multi-platinum songbook of Chicago.

With hits like “If You Leave Me Now” and “Saturday in the Park” Brass Transit at the WYO is sure to be a night to remember.

Tickets for the show are available through the WYO box office. The cost is $40 per person. To purchase tickets, see Click Here, call 307-672-9084 or stop by the box office at 42 N. Main St.

This show is sponsored by the WYO’s Major Season Sponsors: Best Western Sheridan Center, Ron & Kris Butler, Scott Davis & Mary Ludemann, E.C. & Edith Gwillim Memorial Fund, Kim & Mary Kay Love, Forrest E. Mars Charitable Foundation, Gary & Susan Miller, Joe F. & Roberta H. Napier Fund, Sheridan Media, Standish Family Fund, Thickman Family Foundation, The Welch Foundation, and Wolf Creek Charitable with additional support from Jim and Angie Navarro, Mossholders Design Center, Andy and Jeannie Hall, Ken and Patty Richardson, Mr. and Mrs. Larry Gold, Nina and Mark Williams, and Jeanette Trohkimoinen


 




RELATED STORIES - Montana

1
International Guitar Night Comes to the WYO in February Photo
International Guitar Night Comes to the WYO in February

International Guitar Night, the world’s premier touring guitar festival, will make a stop at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Tuesday, February 6 at 7 p.m. 

2
JOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Comes to the Alberta Bair Theater in F Photo
JOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Comes to the Alberta Bair Theater in February

JOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE is bringing songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to Alberta Bair Theater on February 1 at 7:30 P.M. in a way that audiences haven’t seen or heard before.

3
Famed Santa Fe Gallery Owner Gerald Peters Joins Ucross Board Of Trustees Photo
Famed Santa Fe Gallery Owner Gerald Peters Joins Ucross Board Of Trustees

Ucross announces the addition of two new trustees to its board: property developer Armand Brachman and gallery owner Gerald Peters.

4
Breaking Benjamin Comes to Casper in April With Daughtry and Catch Your Breath Photo
Breaking Benjamin Comes to Casper in April With Daughtry and Catch Your Breath

Breaking Benjamin have announced a show in Casper, WY with special guests Daughtry and Catch Your Breath.   The performance will take place at Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, April 20, 2024  

More Hot Stories For You

International Guitar Night Comes to the WYO in FebruaryInternational Guitar Night Comes to the WYO in February
JOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Comes to the Alberta Bair Theater in FebruaryJOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Comes to the Alberta Bair Theater in February
Famed Santa Fe Gallery Owner Gerald Peters Joins Ucross Board Of TrusteesFamed Santa Fe Gallery Owner Gerald Peters Joins Ucross Board Of Trustees
Breaking Benjamin Comes to Casper in April With Daughtry and Catch Your BreathBreaking Benjamin Comes to Casper in April With Daughtry and Catch Your Breath

Videos

Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG! Video
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG!
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Video
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE
View all Videos

Montana SHOWS
Wild West Spectacular the Musical in Montana Wild West Spectacular the Musical
The Cody Theatre (6/27-8/10)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Hairspray in Montana Hairspray
Alberta Bair Theatre (2/17-2/17)
Mean Girls in Montana Mean Girls
Alberta Bair Theatre (2/27-2/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You