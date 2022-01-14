Alpine Theatre Project to Launch 2022 Season with Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Alpine Theatre Project is no stranger to staying agile. Since the pandemic The professional theatre company has continued to find creative solutions to keep professional performing arts and arts education alive, especially during the changing landscape caused by the pandemic. ATP is continuing that effort in 2022 with a whole new season of 10 different productions, starting with Rumours: The Music of Fleetwood Mac, running January 21-23 at their headquarters in the Mountain Center Mall in Whitefish.

Rumours: The Music Of Fleetwood Mac is a musical tribute to one of the most influential bands of all time, Fleetwood Mac. Selling over 70 million albums to date, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Fleetwood Mac is one of the best selling groups of all time. Featuring the timeless hits "Go Your Own Way," "Dreams," "Gypsy" and "Landslide," Rumours: The Music of Fleetwood Mac takes the audience back in time to experience the legendary music loved for over 40 years.

A roster of world-class professional artists will perform this musical flashback, including Meredith Patterson, star of the Broadway productions of White Christmas & 42nd Street, as well as numerous appearances on film and TV. Patterson will be joined by husband and musical partner, Dustin Brayley, a Broadway actor who recently toured with the multi-platinum selling band, The Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The two will be rounded out by local favorite, multi-instrumentalist and singer, Halladay Quist. The band is made up of Dustin Brayley on Rhythm Guitar, Ryan Guerra on Lead Guitar, Chris Arndt on Bass, Erica Von Kleist on keys/synthesizer, and Jeremy Reinbolt on drums.

Rumours: The Music of Fleetwood Mac begins a full season of concerts, musicals, and educational programs for the community. Other events include:

In the Mood: An Evening of Big Band Swing - February 12-14 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center - step into Take a trip to ATP's own ballroom this Valentine's Day weekend with a swinging tribute to the Big Band Era

ATP Kids: Rent School Edition - April 29-May 1 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center - The Pulitzer Prize winning musical phenomenon returns to the ATP stage after 10 years. Part of the ATP Kids educational program for grades 8-12

The Queens of Country - June 24-26 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center - The greatest female country singers of all-time take center stage in this hit-packed tribute concert

Broadway Concert Series - July 26-30 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center - Broadway's Best meet Broadway's Hopefuls in a song & dance celebration. Held in conjunction with ATP's Broadway Summer Training Camp for Grades 5-12

Here Comes the Sun - August 19-20 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center - a celebration of the songs and sounds of the Beatles

ATP Kids: The Spongebob Musical - October 22-23 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center - An all-new musical adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series. Part of the ATP Kids educational program for students Grades 1-8

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Live! - October 28-31 at the Mountain Center - The cult classic returns to Whitefish in this limited showing on screen - and live on stage

Yuletide Affair KIDS - December 2-4 at the Mountain Center - A new program in 2022 featuring a younger twist on ATP's most popular holiday concert

Yuletide Affair 19 - December 18-20 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center - the 19th installment of the ever-popular mix of heartwarming holiday music and irreverent satire

Guests can now receive discounts on tickets, class tuition, and other perks by joining ATP's new Membership Program. Information can be found at atpwhitefish.org.

Alpine Theatre Project launches its 2022 Season with Rumours: The Music of Fleetwood Mac, January 21-23 at the Mountain Center in Whitefish. General admission tickets are $39 and can be purchased by calling the ATP Box Office at 406-862-7649 or via ATP's website, atpwhitefish.org.