Alberta Bair Theater to Welcome John Pizzarelli Trio Next Weekend

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome John Pizzarelli Trio: Stage & Screen in just over 1 week on Saturday, November 11, at 7:30 P.M.

John Pizzarelli's newest show with his new trio focuses on music from the Broadway stage and the Silver Screen. The evening will feature fresh versions of great standards such as “Where or When,” “Just in Time” and “As Time Goes By,” paired with some newer Broadway songs that include “I Love Betsy” from Honeymoon in Vegas by Jason Robert Brown, “Coffee in a Cardboard Cup,” by Kander and Ebb.

Additionally, the event will feature a selection of more recent movie songs like “With a Wink and a Smile” from Sleepless in Seattle, “When Somebody Loved Me,” from Toy Story 2, and a rousing suite of songs from Rogers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma. This program fully encompasses almost every decade from the ‘20s to today, providing a musical discovery for audience members at every concert, all performed by an impeccable trio that has thrilled the world over with their singular brand of swinging jazz!

This performance is sponsored by Founding Directors, Dietrich & Associates, and Yellowstone Public Radio.



Tickets, $52, $40, $27 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 A.M.-5 P.M., Saturday 10 A.M.-2 P.M. at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at the link below. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.