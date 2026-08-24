Review: TALES OF HOFFMAN at Mixed Precipitation

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Mixed Precipitation returns this summer with Tales of Hoffmann, bringing its signature Pickup Truck Opera style to Jacques Offenbach’s classic. Directed by Artistic Director Scotty Reynolds, the production mixes opera, humor and plenty of creativity for a show that feels right at home outdoors.

At the center of the story is Hoffmann, a poet whose search for love takes him through a series of unusual relationships. Felix Aguilar Tomlinson makes his Mixed Precipitation debut sharing the role with longtime company member Phill Takemura Sears. Both bring personality and humor to Hoffmann as he moves from one romantic disaster to the next.

Rodolfo Nieto and Andrew Wilkowski alternate as Lindorf, the mysterious figure who seems to follow Hoffmann wherever he goes. Along the way, Hoffmann falls for three very different women. Madison Holtze and Lizz Windnagel alternate as Olympia, while Lexi Reed takes on the role of Antonia, with Elena Stabile appearing at select performances. Joni Griffith plays Giulietta, completing Hoffmann’s complicated romantic journey.

Music Director Gary Ruschman keeps the production moving with a talented group of performers who often take on more than one role or instrument. Eric Broker, Beth Gusenius, Joel Mathias, Nick Miller, Ruschman, Trevor Woggon and Alex Yang help create a surprisingly full musical experience from such a compact traveling production. Antonia Perez’s choreography adds another layer of energy throughout the show.

The production also has a fun visual style. Puppetry by Ches Cipriano and Jake Quatt fits naturally into Hoffmann’s strange world, while Lisa Kudas’ scenic design and K Marie Mielke’s costumes make good use of the outdoor setting without overwhelming it.

One of the things Mixed Precipitation does best is make opera feel accessible. You don’t need to know Tales of Hoffmannor be a regular opera-goer to enjoy the production. The relaxed outdoor atmosphere, humor and inventive staging make it easy to follow and give the show a personality of its own.

Tales of Hoffmann is another fun and imaginative summer production from Mixed Precipitation. It takes a classic opera and turns it into something casual, entertaining and unexpected while still giving the music and performers plenty of room to shine.

Mixed Precipitation’s Tales of Hoffmann is playing at outdoor locations throughout Minnesota through September 13, 2026.

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