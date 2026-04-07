VIDEO: Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of GEORGE & GRACIE: A LOVE STORY at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater has released rehearsal footage of George & Gracie: A Love Story, the World Premiere of Tami Workentin's new play now running through June 14, 2026 at the Stackner Cabaret.

Directed by Laura Braza, the production traces the rise of George Burns and Gracie Allen from a struggling vaudeville act to the height of stardom during the golden age of radio, television, and film — celebrating both their comedic brilliance and their enduring devotion to one another. In a fitting piece of theatrical symmetry, real-life Milwaukee power couple Jim Pickering and Tami Workentin step into the roles of entertainment's original power couple.

Pickering stars as George Burns opposite Workentin's Gracie Allen, with Jonathan Riker rounding out the cast as the Elevator Man. Workentin also serves as playwright on the project, with Alissa Rhode as music director and arranger. The creative team includes Lisa Schlenker (scenic design), Jason Orlenko (costumes), Rachel Levy (lighting), and Jack Purves and Wolfe Bowart as co-sound designers. Bowart also serves as magic and movement coordinator.

George & Gracie: A Love Story is a production of the John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Program and part of the David Kundert Stackner Season. The show runs approximately 2 hours with no intermission and is recommended for audiences 14 and up.

For tickets and information, visit Milwaukee Rep's website or contact the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490. Ticket Office hours are Mondays noon to 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday noon through evening show time.