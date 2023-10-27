The Sheboygan Theatre Company to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season

Don't miss this beloved holiday classic from December 1-9, 2023.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

The Sheboygan Theatre Company to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season

The Sheboygan Theatre Company (STC), the local community theater, is continuing the celebration of its 90th season with "A Christmas Carol," directed by Alex S. Freeman. The show opens on December 1st. This production has 23 cast members and numerous backstage volunteers ready to bring a story you think you know (but probably don't) to life for the whole family to enjoy.

In a unique twist on the timeless narrative, Charles Dickens himself takes the stage to kick off the performance. "A Christmas Carol" unfolds the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, an aged miser who receives haunting visits from the spirit of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, as well as the apparitions representing Christmas Past, Present, and the Future. It's a perennial holiday favorite, presented at the Leslie W. Johnson Theatre on the Horace Mann Middle School campus in Sheboygan.

"A Christmas Carol promises a heartwarming theatrical adventure for the entire family," said STC Executive Director Tricia Roberts. "As holiday shows go, you won't find anything as entertaining, especially since few have seen this special version of the play. We extend a warm invitation to all to come and experience this beloved holiday classic with The Sheboygan Theatre Company!"

Based in New York City, Alex holds an MFA in Directing from Western Illinois University and is known for their highly collaborative directing style that emphasizes the importance of bringing together talented artists and encouraging the best ideas to flourish. With a diverse background in various theatrical styles, Alex prioritizes meeting artists where they are, promoting clear communication, and understanding the unique language of each artist.

Alex's excitement for the upcoming production of "A Christmas Carol" at STC is fueled by their deep affection for this holiday tradition, and they look forward to bringing holiday joy to the STC audience. When not directing, Alex is an accomplished audiobook narrator, having narrated over 100 books, in addition to handling various voice-over work, including YouTube videos, commercials, and hosting two podcasts.

"Christmas Carol is one of my own favorite holiday traditions," Freeman said. "I am so excited to bring a joyful holiday experience to Sheboygan by creating this show with the artists at STC for the vibrant communities this theater company serves."

The production will run from December 1-9, 2023. Tickets for the show and for the historic 2022-23 season are still available online at Click Here.

About Sheboygan Theater Company

Founded in 1924, Sheboygan Theatre Company is a deeply rooted, multi-generational community theatre serving Sheboygan and its surrounding areas. STC operates as a non-profit within the Sheboygan Area School District Community Recreation Department. STC is a volunteer-run organization with a 15-member Advisory Committee. In addition to our Executive Director STC also hires independent contractors as directors and designers to bring our Main Stage shows to life. STC produces at least four Main Stage shows each year in the Leslie W. Johnson Theatre on the Horace Mann Middle School campus. Learn more at: Click Here.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Milwaukee, WI

1
The Sheboygan Theatre Company to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season Photo
The Sheboygan Theatre Company to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season

Celebrate the holiday season with 'A Christmas Carol' at Sheboygan Theatre Company. Join Ebenezer Scrooge on a heartwarming journey of redemption in this fresh twist on Charles Dickens' timeless tale.

2
A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Welcome VIPs From The Milwaukee Community To The Stage Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Welcome VIPs From The Milwaukee Community To The Stage

Milwaukee Rep's 'A Christmas Carol' welcomes special VIP walk-on guests to the stage in this heartwarming holiday production.

3
BIG CITY HARMONY to Kick Off 2023/24 Amplify Reading Series At Milwaukees First Stage Photo
BIG CITY HARMONY to Kick Off 2023/24 Amplify Reading Series At Milwaukee's First Stage

First Stage's 2023/24 Amplify Reading Series begins with a play reading of BIG CITY HARMONY by Ty Defoe. This series supports the development of new work, focusing on diverse voices.

4
Photos: Get a First Look at THE FORGOTTEN GIRL World Premiere at First Stage Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at THE FORGOTTEN GIRL World Premiere at First Stage

First Stage is presenting THE FORGOTTEN GIRL, a world premiere based on the award-winning book by India Hill Brownand adapted for the stage by accomplished playwright Idris Goodwin. Get a first look at photos below!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get An Extended Look At INDECENT At American Stage Video
Get An Extended Look At INDECENT At American Stage
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
View all Videos

Milwaukee, WI SHOWS
Dean Martin's Cool Yule in Milwaukee, WI Dean Martin's Cool Yule
Sunset Playhouse (12/07-12/10)
Funny Girl in Milwaukee, WI Funny Girl
Uihlein Hall at Marcus Center For The Performing Arts (1/09-1/14)
Seussical, Kids in Milwaukee, WI Seussical, Kids
Sunset Playhouse (11/18-11/19)
Tenors MKE Holiday Concert, 2023 in Milwaukee, WI Tenors MKE Holiday Concert, 2023
Sunset Playhouse (12/05-12/05)
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical in Milwaukee, WI The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical
Sunset Playhouse (11/30-12/17)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Milwaukee, WI On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Uihlein Hall at Marcus Center For The Performing Arts (3/02-3/02)
Matilda The Musical, Jr. in Milwaukee, WI Matilda The Musical, Jr.
Sunset Playhouse (11/18-11/19)
A Christmas Carol in Milwaukee, WI A Christmas Carol
Lake Country Playhouse (11/25-12/10)
A Christmas Carol in Milwaukee, WI A Christmas Carol
STC -Sheboygan Theatre Company (12/01-12/09)
Alice in Wonderland in Milwaukee, WI Alice in Wonderland
Sunset Playhouse (11/11-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You