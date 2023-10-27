The Sheboygan Theatre Company to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season

The Sheboygan Theatre Company (STC), the local community theater, is continuing the celebration of its 90th season with "A Christmas Carol," directed by Alex S. Freeman. The show opens on December 1st. This production has 23 cast members and numerous backstage volunteers ready to bring a story you think you know (but probably don't) to life for the whole family to enjoy.

In a unique twist on the timeless narrative, Charles Dickens himself takes the stage to kick off the performance. "A Christmas Carol" unfolds the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, an aged miser who receives haunting visits from the spirit of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, as well as the apparitions representing Christmas Past, Present, and the Future. It's a perennial holiday favorite, presented at the Leslie W. Johnson Theatre on the Horace Mann Middle School campus in Sheboygan.

"A Christmas Carol promises a heartwarming theatrical adventure for the entire family," said STC Executive Director Tricia Roberts. "As holiday shows go, you won't find anything as entertaining, especially since few have seen this special version of the play. We extend a warm invitation to all to come and experience this beloved holiday classic with The Sheboygan Theatre Company!"

Based in New York City, Alex holds an MFA in Directing from Western Illinois University and is known for their highly collaborative directing style that emphasizes the importance of bringing together talented artists and encouraging the best ideas to flourish. With a diverse background in various theatrical styles, Alex prioritizes meeting artists where they are, promoting clear communication, and understanding the unique language of each artist.

Alex's excitement for the upcoming production of "A Christmas Carol" at STC is fueled by their deep affection for this holiday tradition, and they look forward to bringing holiday joy to the STC audience. When not directing, Alex is an accomplished audiobook narrator, having narrated over 100 books, in addition to handling various voice-over work, including YouTube videos, commercials, and hosting two podcasts.

"Christmas Carol is one of my own favorite holiday traditions," Freeman said. "I am so excited to bring a joyful holiday experience to Sheboygan by creating this show with the artists at STC for the vibrant communities this theater company serves."

The production will run from December 1-9, 2023. Tickets for the show and for the historic 2022-23 season are still available online

About Sheboygan Theater Company

Founded in 1924, Sheboygan Theatre Company is a deeply rooted, multi-generational community theatre serving Sheboygan and its surrounding areas. STC operates as a non-profit within the Sheboygan Area School District Community Recreation Department. STC is a volunteer-run organization with a 15-member Advisory Committee. In addition to our Executive Director STC also hires independent contractors as directors and designers to bring our Main Stage shows to life. STC produces at least four Main Stage shows each year in the Leslie W. Johnson Theatre on the Horace Mann Middle School campus.