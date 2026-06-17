REEFER MADNESS to Run at LaCage NiteClub

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Campy comedy Reefer Madness will run June 19 - 28, 2026 at LaCage NiteClub, 801 S. Second St., Milwaukee, WI.

This zany, outlandish, vibrant show led by Riley Luettgen and Phillip Steenbekkers at LaCage NiteClub offers an immersive, laugh-out-loud experience best enjoyed under the influence of all the Historic Walker's Point neighborhood has to offer!

Continuing a season of political satire following their critically acclaimed run of The Producers at Waukesha Civic Theatre this past January, Outskirts Theatre Company brings a fresh take on the campy comedy Reefer Madness, originally introduced to poke fun at morality-driven rhetoric of the late 1930s, including laughable fear-mongering public service announcements wildly exaggerating the effects of jazz as a gateway for marijuana and sexual deviance. The 1998 off-Broadway production took a late 90s spin on propaganda, including anti-drug, hyper-Christian sentiment popularized by leading politicians of the decade. The 2005 movie of the same name featured Alan Cumming, Kristen Bell, and Ana Gasteyer, and became a cult classic among audiences finding humor in the over-dramatization of its thrill-seeking youth.

Join Outskirts Theatre Company for their contemporary take on Reefer Madness! Tickets are on sale now. Enjoy Artist Rates for any performance, or treat the Father-figure in your life to the show on Father's Day June 21st. Nothing says I love you like murder, cannibalism, orgies, and Jesus!

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