Photos: First Look at LITTLE WOMEN at First Stage

First Stage's Young Company is presenting LITTLE WOMEN, a modern-retelling of the classic novel by award-winning, contemporary playwright Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott. The play is directed by popular Milwaukee actor,director and First Stage alum Karen Estrada, recently seen on stage in First Stage's charming production CARMELA FULL OF WISHES.

Check out a first look at the production here!

LITTLE WOMEN runs through April 2, 2023 in the newly renovated, theater-in-the-round Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, located at 325 W. Walnut Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets are $15. Tickets are available online at firststage.org or through the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961. Performance runtime is approximately two hours and 15 minutes with a brief intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 12+.

This fresh adaptation of the beloved book centers around the women of the March family. Jo March isn't your typical Victorian lady. She's ruthless and headstrong, and destined to be a great American novelist. As Jo and her sisters grow up in the middle of the Civil War, they strive to be brave, intelligent and imaginative young women, while reconciling their own ambitions with society's expectations. Alcott's celebrated coming-of-age novel comes to stage in this modern and relevant adaptation.

The Young Company cast for LITTLE WOMEN includes: The Young Company cast for LITTLE WOMEN includes: Alice Rivera (Milwaukee) as Marmee; Gabriela Bastardo (Saint Francis) as Beth; Josie Van Slyke (Milwaukee) as Jo; Katya Ravie (Milwaukee) as Hannah/Aunt March/Parrot; Lio Landis (Milwaukee) as Mr. Laurence/Mr. March/Man; Lola Onorato (Milwaukee) as Meg; Max Larson (Milwaukee) as Laurie; Paxton Haley (Milwaukee) as Amy; Thomas Bastardo (Saint Francis) as Brooks; Elena Marking (Franklin) as Mr. Dashwood/The Messenger and Understudy for Jo/Meg and Natalie Ottman (Milwaukee) as Mrs. Mingott and Understudy for Amy/Beth/Hannah.

The Artistic & Creative Team for LITTLE WOMEN includes: Karen Estrada (Director); Matt Daniels(Director of the Young Company); Christopher Elst (Fight and Intimacy Director); Shane O'Neil (Lighting Coordinator); Michelle Verbos (Costume Coordinator); Marion Frank (Sound Coordinator) and Carrie Johns (Stage Manager).

Tickets are $15 - Tickets may be purchased at firststage.org or by phone (414) 267-2961.