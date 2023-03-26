Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at LITTLE WOMEN at First Stage

LITTLE WOMEN runs through April 2, 2023.

Mar. 26, 2023  

First Stage's Young Company is presenting LITTLE WOMEN, a modern-retelling of the classic novel by award-winning, contemporary playwright Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott. The play is directed by popular Milwaukee actor,director and First Stage alum Karen Estrada, recently seen on stage in First Stage's charming production CARMELA FULL OF WISHES.

Check out a first look at the production here!

LITTLE WOMEN runs through April 2, 2023 in the newly renovated, theater-in-the-round Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, located at 325 W. Walnut Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets are $15. Tickets are available online at firststage.org or through the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961. Performance runtime is approximately two hours and 15 minutes with a brief intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 12+.

This fresh adaptation of the beloved book centers around the women of the March family. Jo March isn't your typical Victorian lady. She's ruthless and headstrong, and destined to be a great American novelist. As Jo and her sisters grow up in the middle of the Civil War, they strive to be brave, intelligent and imaginative young women, while reconciling their own ambitions with society's expectations. Alcott's celebrated coming-of-age novel comes to stage in this modern and relevant adaptation.

The Young Company cast for LITTLE WOMEN includes: The Young Company cast for LITTLE WOMEN includes: Alice Rivera (Milwaukee) as Marmee; Gabriela Bastardo (Saint Francis) as Beth; Josie Van Slyke (Milwaukee) as Jo; Katya Ravie (Milwaukee) as Hannah/Aunt March/Parrot; Lio Landis (Milwaukee) as Mr. Laurence/Mr. March/Man; Lola Onorato (Milwaukee) as Meg; Max Larson (Milwaukee) as Laurie; Paxton Haley (Milwaukee) as Amy; Thomas Bastardo (Saint Francis) as Brooks; Elena Marking (Franklin) as Mr. Dashwood/The Messenger and Understudy for Jo/Meg and Natalie Ottman (Milwaukee) as Mrs. Mingott and Understudy for Amy/Beth/Hannah.

The Artistic & Creative Team for LITTLE WOMEN includes: Karen Estrada (Director); Matt Daniels(Director of the Young Company); Christopher Elst (Fight and Intimacy Director); Shane O'Neil (Lighting Coordinator); Michelle Verbos (Costume Coordinator); Marion Frank (Sound Coordinator) and Carrie Johns (Stage Manager).

Tickets are $15 - Tickets may be purchased at firststage.org or by phone (414) 267-2961.

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

Photos: First Look at LITTLE WOMEN at First Stage
Josephine Van Slyke and Max Larson

Photos: First Look at LITTLE WOMEN at First Stage
Thomas Bastardo and Lola Onorato

Photos: First Look at LITTLE WOMEN at First Stage
Lola Onorato, Alice Rivera, Gabriella Bastardo, Josephine Van Slyke, and Paxton Haley

Photos: First Look at LITTLE WOMEN at First Stage
Josephine Van Slyke and Alice Rivera

Photos: First Look at LITTLE WOMEN at First Stage
Josephine Van Slyke and Gabriella Bastardo




Milwaukees First Stage Cancels Select Performances Today Due To Inclement Weather Photo
Milwaukee's First Stage Cancels Select Performances Today Due To Inclement Weather
Due to inclement weather, First Stage is canceling matinee performances of The Spongebob Musical for Young Audiences and Little Women on Saturday, March 25.
Milwaukees First Stage Raises Over $150,000 At 29th Annual Make Believe Ball Photo
Milwaukee's First Stage Raises Over $150,000 At 29th Annual Make Believe Ball
On Saturday, March 4, 2023, First Stage hosted its 29th Annual Make Believe Ball at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center located in downtown Milwaukee.
Milwaukees First Stage to Hold Auditions for 2023/24 Season Photo
Milwaukee's First Stage to Hold Auditions for 2023/24 Season
Young people ages 8 - 18 are eligible to audition for First Stage's Young Performer roles throughout its season.
Review: NOISES OFF Snags Slapstick Laughs at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE Photo
Review: NOISES OFF Snags Slapstick Laughs at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE
For its first play ever, Skylight has staged a hysterical romp that is cute, charming, and full of good energy and classic comedic antics.

More Hot Stories For You


Milwaukee's First Stage Cancels Select Performances Today Due To Inclement WeatherMilwaukee's First Stage Cancels Select Performances Today Due To Inclement Weather
March 25, 2023

Due to inclement weather, First Stage is canceling matinee performances of The Spongebob Musical for Young Audiences and Little Women on Saturday, March 25.
Milwaukee's First Stage Raises Over $150,000 At 29th Annual Make Believe BallMilwaukee's First Stage Raises Over $150,000 At 29th Annual Make Believe Ball
March 23, 2023

On Saturday, March 4, 2023, First Stage hosted its 29th Annual Make Believe Ball at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center located in downtown Milwaukee.
Milwaukee's First Stage to Hold Auditions for 2023/24 SeasonMilwaukee's First Stage to Hold Auditions for 2023/24 Season
March 21, 2023

Young people ages 8 - 18 are eligible to audition for First Stage's Young Performer roles throughout its season.
Skylight Music Theatre Names Susan Varela Executive DirectorSkylight Music Theatre Names Susan Varela Executive Director
March 16, 2023

Skylight Music Theatre Board of Directors announced that Susan Varela has been named Executive Director.
Forte Theatre Company Announces 2023-2024 SeasonForte Theatre Company Announces 2023-2024 Season
March 15, 2023

Artistic Director Randall Dodge and Executive Director Brenda Dodge have announced Forte Theatre Company’s 2023-2024 Season, which will be performed at the Saber Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin. 
share