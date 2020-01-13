Photo Flash: Check out Photos from First Stage's THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES

The magic and wonder of a snowy day comes to life in First Stage's production of THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY Ezra Jack Keats, based on the 1963 Caldecott Medal-winning book by acclaimed author and illustrator Ezra Jack Keats, adapted for the stage by Jerome Hairston and Co-Directed by Samantha Montgomery and Kat Wodtke. An imaginative ode to childhood, audiences will delight in encountering Peter who is eager to explore the winter wonderland outside - throwing snowballs, making snow angels and experiencing the crunch, crunch, crunch of the fresh snow. Adventure with Peter as he grows up and explores the wide and wonderful world around him! THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY Ezra Jack Keats is a First Stage First Steps production offered to introduce children ages 3 to 7 to theater in an engaging, interactive and lively environment.

See photos from the production below!

THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY Ezra Jack Keats runs January 11 - February 9, 2020 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, located at 325 W. Walnut Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets are $14. Tickets are available are available online at www.firststage.org or through the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961. Performance runtime is approximately 50 minutes with no intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 3 - 7+.

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

Austin Nelson, Jr., Carson Pressley, and Krystal Drake

John W. Daniels IV, Carson Pressley, and Krystal Drake

ShaRonn Kelly, Alexa Crump, Avana Kelly, Krystal Drake, Carson Pressley, and Austin Nelson, Jr.

Austin Nelson, Jr. and Zephaniah Singh Ponder

Krystal Drake and Zephaniah Singh Ponder

Krystal Drake, Zephaniah Singh Ponder, and Austin Nelson, Jr.





