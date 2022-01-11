Milwaukee Rep to Present the World Premiere of ANTONIO'S SONG/ I WAS DREAMING OF A SON

Originally programmed for March 2020, Milwaukee Rep will be bringing the world premiere production Antonio's Song / I Was Dreaming of a Son by Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith and Antonio Edwards Suarez to the Stiemke Studio January 27 - March 6, 2022. Antonio's Song / I Was Dreaming of a Son features Antonio Edwards Suarez (The Night is a Child, Milwaukee Rep) in a personal solo/movement drama that explores the sins of our fathers and mothers as well as the gifts they bestow upon us in a poetic journey that will question/challenge the legacy of stereotypes.

Antonio's Song / I Was Dreaming of a Son is directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements (West Side Story, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Milwaukee Rep) with set design by Luciana Stecconi (Chester Bailey, Contemporary American Theater Festival), costume design by Peggy McKowen (The Wedding Gift, Contemporary American Theater Festival) lighting design by John Ambrosone (The Old Neighborhood, Booth Theatre), sound design by Andre J. Pluess (The Chinese Lady, Milwaukee Rep), movement direction by Alexandra Beller (Sense and Sensibility, Bedlam Theater Co), projection design by Jared Mezzochi (Junk, Milwaukee Rep) and stage managed by Kira Neighbors.

Antonio's Song / I Was Dreaming of a Son is a co-production with Contemporary American Theater Festival where it premiered in the summer of 2019 to rave reviews. Called "Moving...vibrantly performed by Suarez" by The Washington Post and a "riveting, contemporary experience, deftly directed by Mark Clements" by Community Digital News, Antonio's Song / I Was Dreaming of a Son is "bare knuckle intense" and a "masterful collaboration between two distinguished artists." (DC Theater Scene).



Milwaukee Rep continues the tradition of ACT II programing with Antonio's Song / I Was Dreaming of a Son. ACT II is a conversation series focused on one production from the season that provides meaningful dialogue around topics explored in the show. ACT II activities for Antonio's Song include:

Community Guest Responders and Dialogue Circles following performances on Wednesday and Thursdays. After the performance, a member of the community will give a 5 minute response to themes in the show and Audiences will then be invited to join a dialogue circle in the lobby space facilitated by the Zeidler Group. Guest Responders include Brooks Griffin (corporate social responsibilities coordinator at Milwaukee Bucks), Sheri Williams Pannell (co-founder and Artistic Director of Bronzeville Arts Ensemble, founder of Black Theater Festival and head of Musical Theater at UWM), Brandi Reed (Milwaukee Rep Teaching artist), Patrick Rath (UPAF CEO), Jamie Kellicut (Community Engagement and Indigenous Affairs Director at HIR Wellness Institute) and more.

Panel Discussions are held after the Sunday Matinee Performances. Topics include toxic masculinity, stigma and abuse on February 20; and generation expectations and family responsibilities on February 27.

Antonio's Song / I Was Dreaming of a Son is a John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Production with Executive Producers Catherine and Buddy Robinson and Associate Producers Connie and John Kordskmeier. The Stiemke Studio Season is presented by Four-Four Foundation.

