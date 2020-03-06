Milwaukee Rep to Present the World Premiere Event HOOTENANNY: THE MUSICALE

Milwaukee Rep will present the world premiere event Hootenanny: The Musicale by celebrated musician David M. Lutken in the Stackner Cabaret March 27 - May 24, 2020. A John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development production, Hootenanny: The Musical is inspired by Lutken's storied music career and his own personal ancestry featuring songs like "Shenandoah," "St. Louis Blues," "The Wabash Cannonball" and "The Times They Are a-Changin'." Audiences are invited to be a part of the four interconnected American musical journeys, filled with beauty, virtuosity, joy and the rough-and-tumble history of this country's unique family tree.

Hootenanny: The Musicale features six triple threat performers including the creator David M. Lutken (Woody Sez, Back Home Again: On the Road with John Denver and River of Song, Milwaukee Rep), Katie Barton (Million Dollar Quartet, Nat'l Tour), Ken Breard (Porch Couch Music), Darcie Deaville (Woody Sez, Co-Deviser/Original Cast), Hubby Jenkins (member of Grammy Award-winning band Carolina Chocolate Drops) and Morgan Morse (Southern Comfort, The Public Theater).

Hootenanny: The Musicale is directed by Sherry Lutken (Ring of Fire, People's Light & Theatre) with set design by James F. Pyne, Jr. (Tartuffe, The Hedgerow Theatre), costume design by Leslie Vaglica (Always...Patsy Cline, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Marisa Abbott (Chasin' Dem Blues, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by J Jumbelic (The Handmaid's Tale, Boston Lyric Opera) and stage managed by Richelle Harrington Calin (Chasin' Dem Blues, Milwaukee Rep).

Hootenanny: The Musical is a John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Production and part of the Camille & David Kundert Stackner Season with Executive Producers Aldon Partnership, Chris and Judi Collins, Cheryl and Bill Guc, and Associate Producer Dr. Eric Durant. Milwaukee Rep is sponsored in part by United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF).

Hootenanny: The Musical runs Marcy 27 - May 24, 2020 in the Stackner Cabaret. Opening night is set for Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.





