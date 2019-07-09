ANASTASIA Journeys to Marcus Center This Month

Watch the tale revolving around "home, love, family" as Anastasia plays at the Marcus Center July 23-28.

Inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and a soaring score including the song favorites from the hit animated film, "Journey to the Past" and "Once Upon a December," Anastasia is the spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you're meant to be.

The musical features: Lila Coogan as "Anya," Stephen Brower as "Dmitry," Jason Michael Evans as "Gleb," Joy Franz as "Dowager Empress," Tari Kelly as "Countess Lily," Edward Staudenmayer as "Vlad," and Delilah Rose Pellow and Addison Mackynzie Valentino as Little Anastasia. The ensemble includes Kristen Smith Davis, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Alison Ewing, Ashlee Dupre, Peter Garza, Jeremiah Ginn, Brett-Marco Glauser, Lucy Horton, Mary Illes, Frank Inkley, Kourtney Keitt, Beth Stafford Laird, Mark Mackillop, Kenneth Michael Murray, Taylor Quick, Brad Greer, Matt Rosell and Sareen Tchekmedyian.

The creative team includes: Peggy Hickey (Choreography), Alexander Hodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision), Lawrence Goldberg (Music Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Barnes, CSA.

Anastasia began performances Broadway on March 23, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) with critics exclaiming "Ahrens and Flaherty have chosen the right moments to musicalize, and their score here sounds complete and full - one of the season's strongest! (NBC)" and "Smartly adapted by Terrence McNally, Anastasia is a sweeping adventure, romance and historical epic whose fine craftsmanship will satisfy musical-theater fans (Time Out)". The new musical has played to sold out crowds on Broadway since officially opening in April 2017, in addition to garnering multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and nominations.

The original Broadway cast recording is available at BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com and iTunes. The 75-minute album includes the Academy Award-nominated favorite "Journey to the Past" alongside new numbers from the show such as Christy Altomare's haunting "In My Dreams," Ramin Karimloo's passionate "Still," and Derek Klena's heart-racing "My Petersburg."

The National Tour of ANASTASIA is produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit), Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening), 50 Church Street Productions, The Shubert Organization, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Carl Daikeler, Warner/Chappell Music, 42nd Club/Phil Kenny, Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Broadway Asia/Umeda Arts Theater, Peter May, David Mirvish, Sandi Moran, Seoul Broadcasting System, LD Entertainment/Sally Cade Holmes, Seriff Productions, Van Dean, Tamar Climan and in association with Hartford Stage.

For more information and tickets to Anastasia, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You