Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra to Perform Two Free PATRIOTIC POPS Concerts This July

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra invites the community to celebrate Independence Day with two free Patriotic Pops concerts on July 1 (Portage) and 2 (Kalamazoo), featuring patriotic tunes, family-friendly festivities, and opportunities to come together around music. Both concerts will allow the audience to vote on a piece the orchestra will perform!

The first performance takes place on Wednesday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Overlander Bandshell in Central Park in Portage, presented with the City of Portage. Audiences are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of patriotic music under the summer sky.

The celebration continues Thursday, July 2 at 8:30 p.m. in Bronson Park as the Kalamazoo Symphony joins the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo's Summertime Live Series for a special concert commemorating America's 250th birthday. The evening concludes with a spectacular drone show finale. Audiences are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Both concerts are free and open to the public.

"Music has a unique ability to bring people together, and that's exactly what Patriotic Pops is all about," said Amy Williams, President & CEO of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra. "Whether you're joining us in Portage or downtown Kalamazoo, these concerts offer an opportunity to gather with friends, family, and neighbors to celebrate community and create lasting memories together. We're grateful to the City of Portage and the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo for helping us make these performances possible.'

The concert will include music by John Philip Sousa, John Williams, Duke Ellington, Aaron Copland, George Gershwin, and Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Patriotic Pops in Portage

Wednesday, July 1 | 7:30 p.m.

Overlander Bandshell in Central Park

7999 S Westnedge Ave., Portage, MI 49002

Parking: Parking opens at 5 p.m. A drop-off loop will be available, and the Central Park parking lot will be reserved for guests with special needs. A free shuttle service begins at 5 p.m. and will be available following the concert.

Additional parking is available at:

Portage City Hall (7900 S Westnedge Ave., Portage, MI 49002)

Portage Zhang Senior Center (203 E Centre Ave., Portage, MI 49002)

Portage Community Center (325 E Centre Ave., Portage, MI 49002)

Food and Activities: Food trucks scheduled for the evening include Floatin' Franks, serving hot dogs, burgers, and vegetarian options, and The Little Scoop Novelty Ice Cream Truck.

Weather: In the event of inclement weather, the rain site will be the Portage Central High School Auditorium. Additional details will be provided if weather conditions require a venue change. The Symphony website is the best source of up-to-date information.

Patriotic Pops in Kalamazoo

Thursday, July 2 | 8:30 p.m.

Bronson Park

200 S Rose St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Parking: On-street parking is available around Bronson Park, with additional parking nearby at the South Street Parking Garage.

Weather: There is no rain site for the Kalamazoo performance. If inclement weather is expected, a cancellation decision will be made on the day of the concert. The Symphony website is the best source of up-to-date information.

Food and Activities: Scheduled food trucks include Best Coast Provisions, Cousins Maine Lobster, Hall-n-Weenies, Kona Ice, Kurbside Food Truck, Tacos y Gorditas Santos, The Lab, and The Mobile Crave. Pop City Popcorn and face painting are also scheduled. Crawlspace Theatre will have mocktails and cocktails available. Food trucks will open at 7 p.m. Face painting, the water station, and Crawlspace Theatre will open at 7:30 p.m.

Restrooms: The Civic Theatre and Crawlspace Theatre will have restrooms available for use.

Need more Michigan Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...