$30 Student and Educator RUSH Tickets Announced for SIX at DeVos Performance Hall

The SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!

Jan. 04, 2023  

Broadway Grand Rapids announced $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of SIX. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person. All tickets are subject to availability. Please be advised availability is extremely limited and seats may not be together. Tickets may be purchased in-person one hour prior to the performance at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office at 303 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids. SIX will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall from January 10-15, 2023. For show details, visit www.BroadwayGrandRapids.com.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 Million streams in its first month.

Written by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss





