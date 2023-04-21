Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Florida Symphony Orchestra's Sebrina María Alfonso And Jacqueline Lorber Receive Diversity Honors Award

The award was presented to the duo by Harvey Milk Foundation Founder and President Stuart Milk and The Pride Center at Equality Park's Board Chair Christopher Bates.

Apr. 21, 2023  

South Florida Symphony Orchestra's (SFSO) Founder & Music Director Sebrina María Alfonso and President & CEO Jacqueline Lorber were recently recognized for their efforts to transform lives by living authentically and advancing inclusiveness during Diversity Honors, the globally renowned celebration that benefits Harvey Milk Foundation and The Pride Center at Equality Park, exclusively hosted by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. The award was presented to the duo by Harvey Milk Foundation Founder and President Stuart Milk and The Pride Center at Equality Park's Board Chair Christopher Bates.

Lorber and Alfonso are an award-winning entrepreneurial and creative LGBT duo who helm the region's largest symphony. Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, SFSO is dedicated to providing enriching cultural music experiences to residents and visitors in Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Guided by the belief that music is pivotal to thriving communities, SFSO brings vibrancy and engagement with the arts via innovative programming and transformative educational initiatives. A pioneer in its commitment to symphonic music for underserved communities, its Symphony in the Schools program has touched the lives of 100,000 students since its inception in 1997. SFSO was recently named the first Partner in the Arts for The Parker by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and has been recognized by the Broward County Cultural Division as a "Major Cultural Institution," one of only a handful of organizations to be so honored. In this milestone year, the growing symphony also announced its new Miami home at the Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall at the New World Center. The power couple champions musical creativity and innovation through a strong commitment to diversity. They intentionally feature female composers and promote equality among the members of the orchestra, as well as within the structure of the SFSO, and throughout the musical community-at-large.

The couple were part of an esteemed group of honorees that included Commissioner Nicole M. Ramirez, Carol Moran, Stoli Group's Global CEO Damian McKinney, Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones, Drag TV Star and Entrepreneur Latrice Royale, and the Bears of South Florida.

Diversity Honors is a collaborative effort that continues to keep South Florida on the international stage of LGBT+ rights and activism in honor of Harvey Milk, one of the first openly gay elected officials in the United States who was assassinated shortly after winning a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and has since gone on to become an icon and beacon of light for the global LGBTQ+ community. This year marks the 45th anniversary of Harvey Milk's historic election.

Diversity Honors was exclusively hosted by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, with Platinum Sponsor DMK - Danne Montague-King, Diamond Sponsors Stoli Vodka, International Court System, and Seminole Coconut Creek Casino, and supporting sponsors GPR | Goodman Public Relations and Ludwig Framemakers.

Founded in 1997 in Key West by Music Director Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso, the now Wilton Manors-based South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. SFSO is dedicated to providing enriching cultural music experiences to residents and visitors in Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. For a performance schedule and season tickets, visit southfloridasymphony.org




