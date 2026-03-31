Palm Beach Symphony Welcomes Three New Board Members

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Carol Baxter, Mary Demory and Percy Kavasmaneck, Ph.D. have joined Palm Beach Symphony's Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors is led by executive committee members Chair James R. Borynack, Vice Chair Richard Brekus, Treasurer John D. Herrick and Secretary Don Thompson. Members include Laurie Bay, Cathleen Black, Nannette Cassidy, Amy Collins, Carol Hays, Marietta M. McNulty, Martha Rodriguez, MD, Karen Rogers and Adam Wolek.

“We are pleased to announce that three of our valued donors have become the newest Palm Beach Symphony board members. Their diverse backgrounds, paired with their history of commitment to various community organizations, will bring new and valuable skillsets to our board,” said Mr. Borynack. “I look forward to working closely with all of them.”

About The New Board Members:

Palm Beach resident Carol Baxter has been a longtime supporter of Palm Beach Symphony. Along with her husband, Harold Baxter, and the Baxter Family Foundation, she was a Maestro Grand Benefactor sponsor of the Symphony's Ninth Annual Holly Jolly Symphony Fête in December and a Concertmaster Grand Sponsor of the 24th Annual Gala, A Standing Ovation, in February. Growing up in a home full of music, Baxter has a profound passion for piano and singing. Born and raised in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, Baxter has enjoyed a successful career in interior design that has taken her across the country from Florida, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania to Arizona and California to work on projects. After graduating from Brandywine Junior College and studying at the New York School of Interior Design, she founded an interior design firm that specializes in residential classical interiors, antiques and home restoration. Since moving to Palm Beach in 2005, Baxter has been involved with the Women's Guild at St. Edward's (now the Basilica of St. Edward's), now serving on the church's finance committee. She also currently serves as vice president on the board of directors for Palm Beach Island Hospice Foundation, on the board of directors for Peggy Adams Animal Rescue and supports The Society of the Four Arts, Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach, Nantucket Historical Association and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach. Baxter previously served on the board of directors for Chester County Historical Society in West Chester, Pennsylvania, where she co-chaired and led the design team for the organization's annual antiques show for 20 years.

Mary Demory chaired the Symphony's Ninth Annual Holly Jolly Symphony Fête last year and will return as honorary chair for the 10th anniversary holiday extravaganza on December 7, alongside husband Will Demory. Mrs. Demory has a distinguished career as an auditor in both the public and private sectors. She served for 10 years as the Assistant Inspector General of the U. S. Department of Justice. While at Justice, she served on the Attorney General's Special Advisory Committee. Other positions held by Mrs. Demory include Assistant to the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and Deputy Assistant Inspector General of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. During her career, Mrs. Demory conducted major audits of the Treasury Department's U.S. Exchange Stabilization Fund, the fund used to stabilize the U.S. dollar, audits of the FBI, IRS, Customs and Border Protection and the tax revenue accounts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. She conducted numerous audits at the request of various Congressional Committees. Mrs. Demory's audits produced combined savings in the billions of dollars for U.S. taxpayers. She began her career as a bank auditor and is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Pelerin Capital Management, LLC. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in accounting and finance from George Mason University. She is a Certified Internal Auditor and a Certified Government Financial Manager.

Chemical engineer Percy Kavasmaneck, Ph.D. has been an active member of the Palm Beach County community since the early 2000s. He's served on the Education Advisory Committee of the Palm Beach Gardens City Council, Stanford University's Alumni Board of South Florida and Mirasol Country Club's board, where he was elected as secretary and officer three times. He and his wife, high school sweetheart Aban, are deeply committed to their Catholic faith. They are Knight and Dame, Grand Cross, of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre and active parishioners of St. Ignatius Loyola Cathedral in Palm Beach Gardens. Dr. Kavasmaneck serves on the executive committee of the Board of Catholic Charities of Palm Beach and is the current president of the Jupiter Palm Beach chapter of Legatus. Dr. Kavasmaneck previously served on the executive committee of the board and as treasurer of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, on the Fund for the Arts board, the Charleston Area Medical Center's Health and Research Institute board and on the executive committee of the board of trustees of the University of Charleston. He is currently Trustee Emeritus of the University of Charleston. After earning a doctorate in chemical engineering from Stanford University, Dr. Kavasmaneck was awarded a fellowship from the National Academy of Sciences to conduct research at NASA. He's worked as vice president of Union Carbide Technology Corporation, and research and development leader for the Dow Chemical-Union Carbide merger. More recently, he was CEO of Gharda Chemicals, India's second largest agrochemical company based in Mumbai. Dr. Kavasmaneck has been a key spokesperson on matters related to health, safety and the environment for Union Carbide and the U.S. chemical industry at many national and international conferences. A few days before the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the U.S. Department of Commerce invited him to lead a U.S. delegation and chair a session at the U.N. in Geneva, Switzerland. In 1996, the governor of West Virginia appointed him to the state's first Science and Technology Council.