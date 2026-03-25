Arca Images To Present World Premiere Of VARIACIONES PARA UN TEMA INSIGNIFICANTE By Carlos Celdrán

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Arca Images will present the world premiere of VARIACIONES PARA UN TEMA INSIGNIFICANTE by Cuban playwright and director Carlos Celdrán, running April 24 through May 3, 2026 at the Westchester Cultural Arts Center in Miami. The production will be performed in Spanish with simultaneous English translation at all performances.

The play begins with the death of a writer in Miami, as the woman who edited his manuscripts revisits pages from his past. Set in 1980, the story unfolds in a plaza at dawn, where she reflects on love, memory, betrayal, and regret in conversation with the writer, her nephew. The two-character work explores themes of exile, motherhood, political and social violence, and the weight of unspoken choices, with Johann Sebastian Bach’s Cello Suites serving as a continuous musical presence throughout the piece.

The production stars Laura Ramos and Daniel Romero. Ramos trained at the National School of Art in Havana and has built an international career across film, television, and theater. Romero trained at the National School of Art and the Higher Institute of Art in Havana and previously worked with Celdrán’s Argos Teatro before relocating to Miami.

“Celdrán's direction, known for its actorly rigor and sensitivity, turns the intimate into a public fact,” said Arca Images Executive & Artistic Director Alexa Kuve. “We are so pleased to continue our collaboration with this tremendous talent.”

Celdrán is the founder of Argos Teatro in Havana and the recipient of Cuba’s National Theater Award. His work has been presented internationally, including productions at the Kennedy Center and Repertorio Español. He currently serves as resident director at Arca Images.

Performance Information

WHAT: Variaciones para un tema insignificante (world premiere)

WHEN: April 24–May 3, 2026

– Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m.

– Sundays at 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Westchester Cultural Arts Center

7930 S.W. 40th St., Miami, FL

Ticket Information

Tickets are $30 for general admission and $25 for seniors and students with valid ID. Tickets are available at arcaimages.org and at the box office prior to each performance, subject to availability.

The venue is fully wheelchair accessible, with free on-site parking available.