The Circuit Playhouse Opens Regional Premiere of INK, About Rupert Murdoch
Performances run March 24th - April 16th, 2023.
The Circuit Playhouse, in partnership with Show Sponsors Art and Nancy Graesser along with Sharon Younger Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, presents the regional premiere of James Graham's Tony-nominated play, INK, written by James Graham.
The Circuit Playhouse
Overton Square Performing Arts District
51 South Cooper Street
Memphis, TN 38104
Tickets are available now at playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office (901) 726-4656.
Based on real-life events, Ink by James Graham depicts a team of underdog reporters and a rogue editor set out to beat the competition and change the way the world looks at news - all this under the watchful eye of controversial newsman, Rupert Murdoch.
Warner Crocker (Junk, Peter Pan) directs this production at The Circuit Playhouse.
Featured in this production is an all-star cast featuring Playhouse on the Square alum Michael Kinslow (Shanktown, ) as Rupert Murdoch. Alongside Kinslow are Playhouse on the Square Company Members Michael Gravois (Roe, A Doll's House, I Am My Own Wife), Kim Sanders (Roe, Shanktown), and Brooke Paprtiz (Little Shop of Horrors, Days of Rage).
The complete cast and crew of Ink is as follows:
THE CAST
Larry Lamb: David Hammons
Rupert Murdoch: Michael Kinslow
Hugh Cudlipp/Ensemble: Michael Gravois*
Bernard Shrimesley/Ensemble: Kashief Crain
Brian McConnell/Ensemble: David Galloway
Beverle/Christopher/Ensemble: Ben Jaeger**
Ray Mills/Ensemble: Jason Gerhard
Lee Howard/TV Host/Ensemble: Kim Sanders*
Anna Murdoch/Diana/Ensemble: Brooke Papritz*
Chrissie/Ensemble: Caroline Simpson
Stephanie Rahn/Ensemble: Stephanie Almeida
Sir Alick/Chapel Father/Ensemble: Sam Weakley
Frank Nicklin/Percy Roberts/Ensemble: Jeff Kirwan
Swing 1: Tyler Brumback
Swing 2: Eric Schultz
THE CREATIVE TEAM
Director: Warner Crocker
Stage Manager: Kaylyn Nichols**
Scenic Designer: Phillip Hughen
Lighting Designer: Melissa Andrews
Sound Designer: Joshua Crawford
Costume Designer: Waverly Strickland
Production Manager: Phillip Hughen
Technical Director: Mike Jurkovic
* Resident Company Member
**Associate Company Member
Ink opens Friday, March 24th @ 8PM with performances running till April 16th. Thurs - Saturday night performances start at 8PM with Sunday Matinees at 2PM. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Follow with social media using #901SunTakeover. Group rates are available.
Special ticket pricing for opening weekend is $30. The Pay What You Can performance is Thursday, March 30th @ 8PM.
For questions and booking, please contact Playhouse on the Square Director of PR/Marketing, Robert Williams II (901) 937-6479.