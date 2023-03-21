The Circuit Playhouse Opens Regional Premiere of INK, About Rupert Murdoch

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run March 24th - April 16th, 2023.

Mar. 21, 2023  
The Circuit Playhouse, in partnership with Show Sponsors Art and Nancy Graesser along with Sharon Younger Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, presents the regional premiere of James Graham's Tony-nominated play, INK, written by James Graham.

The Circuit Playhouse

Overton Square Performing Arts District

51 South Cooper Street

Memphis, TN 38104

Tickets are available now at playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office (901) 726-4656.

Based on real-life events, Ink by James Graham depicts a team of underdog reporters and a rogue editor set out to beat the competition and change the way the world looks at news - all this under the watchful eye of controversial newsman, Rupert Murdoch.

Warner Crocker (Junk, Peter Pan) directs this production at The Circuit Playhouse.

Featured in this production is an all-star cast featuring Playhouse on the Square alum Michael Kinslow (Shanktown, ) as Rupert Murdoch. Alongside Kinslow are Playhouse on the Square Company Members Michael Gravois (Roe, A Doll's House, I Am My Own Wife), Kim Sanders (Roe, Shanktown), and Brooke Paprtiz (Little Shop of Horrors, Days of Rage).

The complete cast and crew of Ink is as follows:

THE CAST

Larry Lamb: David Hammons

Rupert Murdoch: Michael Kinslow

Hugh Cudlipp/Ensemble: Michael Gravois*

Bernard Shrimesley/Ensemble: Kashief Crain

Brian McConnell/Ensemble: David Galloway

Beverle/Christopher/Ensemble: Ben Jaeger**

Ray Mills/Ensemble: Jason Gerhard

Lee Howard/TV Host/Ensemble: Kim Sanders*

Anna Murdoch/Diana/Ensemble: Brooke Papritz*

Chrissie/Ensemble: Caroline Simpson

Stephanie Rahn/Ensemble: Stephanie Almeida

Sir Alick/Chapel Father/Ensemble: Sam Weakley

Frank Nicklin/Percy Roberts/Ensemble: Jeff Kirwan

Swing 1: Tyler Brumback

Swing 2: Eric Schultz

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Director: Warner Crocker

Stage Manager: Kaylyn Nichols**

Scenic Designer: Phillip Hughen

Lighting Designer: Melissa Andrews

Sound Designer: Joshua Crawford

Costume Designer: Waverly Strickland

Production Manager: Phillip Hughen

Technical Director: Mike Jurkovic

* Resident Company Member

**Associate Company Member

Ink opens Friday, March 24th @ 8PM with performances running till April 16th. Thurs - Saturday night performances start at 8PM with Sunday Matinees at 2PM. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Follow with social media using #901SunTakeover. Group rates are available.

Special ticket pricing for opening weekend is $30. The Pay What You Can performance is Thursday, March 30th @ 8PM.

For questions and booking, please contact Playhouse on the Square Director of PR/Marketing, Robert Williams II (901) 937-6479.




