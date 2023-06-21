THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Youth Edition Comes to Cumberland County Playhouse

The SpongeBob Musical plays on the Mainstage through August 19.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Youth Edition Comes to Cumberland County Playhouse

The stakes are higher than ever in this stunning all-singing, all-dancing dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt, destroying their beloved undersea world. Chaos ensues. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

 

The SpongeBob Musical is a one-hour edition of the hit Broadway musical based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and will be performed for youth by youth!

 

The cast features Kyra Crosby as Sandy Cheeks, Italiana Davis as Pearl, Zoey Detweiler as SpongeBob, Mahala Lantry as Perch Perkins, Peyton Lee as Patrick Star, Ella Mitchell as Karen Plankton, Mark Perry as Gary, JJ Ramsey as Old Man Jenkins, Angela Robbins as the French Narrator, Sophie Simmons as the Mayor, Luke Smith as Larry the Lobster, Noah Tolbert as Mr. Krabs, Kendall Walker as Squidward, Robert Walker as Plankton, and Ava Whittaker as Mrs. Puff, along with Logan Bass, Zolah Beeler, Zuranda Beeler, Carly Beth Butler, Cameron Collins, Isabella Daugherty, Harper Hadden, David Kappel, Lakelyn Martinez, Brandi Lokey, Molly McGouirk, Morgan Neal, Sarah Kate Norris, Hannah Parrent, Leah Perry, Lily Rigney, Marianna Rodriguez, Breanna Sias, Lydia Sias, Kiera Simpson, and Henley Willis. Education Director Weslie Webster directs this production, with choreography by Caitlin Schaub and music direction by Marian Sullivan.

 

The SpongeBob Musical plays on the Mainstage through Aug. 19, is rated G and is sponsored by Senator Paul Bailey. The Playhouse Education Sponsor is The Swallows Agencies. Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 931-484-5000.

 

All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, The National Endowment for the Arts, Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics, Tim and Susan Tewalt, Ken and Grace Patton, Bob and Jaye Emrick, Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade, and BLB Construction, LLC. This project is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number SLFRP5534 awarded to the State of Tennessee by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.




RELATED STORIES - Memphis

1
MARY POPPINS, JR to be Presented on the Theatre Memphis Lohrey Theatre Stage in July Photo
MARY POPPINS, JR to be Presented on the Theatre Memphis Lohrey Theatre Stage in July

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, Jr will be performed on the Theatre Memphis Lohrey Theatre stage July 14, 15 and 16, 2023.

2
Tennessee Shakespeare Company Reveals 16th Season at the Edge of Shelby Farms Park and Thr Photo
Tennessee Shakespeare Company Reveals 16th Season at the Edge of Shelby Farms Park and Throughout Shelby County

 Tennessee Shakespeare Company today announced its expanded 16th performance season in Memphis featuring William Shakespeare’s The Tempest and Hamlet, Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire, and the works of Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Barbara Kingsolver in the Southern Literary Salon.

3
Review: MARY POPPINS at Theatre Memphis Photo
Review: MARY POPPINS at Theatre Memphis

What did our critic think of MARY POPPINS at Theatre Memphis? MARY POPPINS didn’t open this past weekend at Theatre Memphis. In fact, DISNEY’S MARY POPPINS didn’t open this past weekend. Nope. What opened to cheers and much hoopla was DISNEY AND CAMERON MACKINTOSH’S MARY POPPINS. Yep.

4
Cumberland County Playhouse Presents CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY! Photo
Cumberland County Playhouse Presents CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY!

Beginning June 9, Cumberland County Playhouse presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The New Musical! Roald Dahl's treasured tale is now Crossville's Golden Ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film including “Pure Imagination”, “The Candy Man” and “I've Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

