THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Youth Edition Comes to Cumberland County Playhouse

The stakes are higher than ever in this stunning all-singing, all-dancing dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt, destroying their beloved undersea world. Chaos ensues. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

The SpongeBob Musical is a one-hour edition of the hit Broadway musical based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and will be performed for youth by youth!

The cast features Kyra Crosby as Sandy Cheeks, Italiana Davis as Pearl, Zoey Detweiler as SpongeBob, Mahala Lantry as Perch Perkins, Peyton Lee as Patrick Star, Ella Mitchell as Karen Plankton, Mark Perry as Gary, JJ Ramsey as Old Man Jenkins, Angela Robbins as the French Narrator, Sophie Simmons as the Mayor, Luke Smith as Larry the Lobster, Noah Tolbert as Mr. Krabs, Kendall Walker as Squidward, Robert Walker as Plankton, and Ava Whittaker as Mrs. Puff, along with Logan Bass, Zolah Beeler, Zuranda Beeler, Carly Beth Butler, Cameron Collins, Isabella Daugherty, Harper Hadden, David Kappel, Lakelyn Martinez, Brandi Lokey, Molly McGouirk, Morgan Neal, Sarah Kate Norris, Hannah Parrent, Leah Perry, Lily Rigney, Marianna Rodriguez, Breanna Sias, Lydia Sias, Kiera Simpson, and Henley Willis. Education Director Weslie Webster directs this production, with choreography by Caitlin Schaub and music direction by Marian Sullivan.

The SpongeBob Musical plays on the Mainstage through Aug. 19, is rated G and is sponsored by Senator Paul Bailey. The Playhouse Education Sponsor is The Swallows Agencies. Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 931-484-5000.

