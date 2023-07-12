THE PROM Comes to Playhouse on the Square

The Prom runs August 18th through September 17th at Playhouse on the Square.
Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff and Playhouse on the Square Season Sponsor Dorothy O. Kirsch, presents The Prom.
Book by: Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin
Music by: Matthew Sklar
Lyrics by: Chad Beguelin
Tickets are available now at playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office (901) 726-4656.
A group of Broadway stars, lamenting their days of fame, come to the rescue when a student is refused the opportunity to bring her girlfriend to the prom in the town of Edgewater, Indiana. This results in a magnificent evening that inspires the audience to rely on their loved ones and develop a deeper understanding of them.
*Audiences should note that the production features mild adult language.
Director, Daniel Stuart Nelson (Jersey Boys), returns to Playhouse on the Square as Director and Choreographer for The Prom.
Playhouse on the Square opens their first main stage show for the momentous Season 55 with the regional premiere headlined by Katie Cotten (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Arielle Mitchell, Jonathan Christian (Something Rotten), Annie Ferres (May We All), Cleavon Meabon IV (Don’t Hydroplane), CJ Thomas (Natasha and Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812) and Whitney Branan (The Wizard of Oz).
THE CAST
THE CAST
Emma Nolan: Katy Cotten
Alyssa Greene: Arielle Mitchell
Barry Glickman: Jonathan Christian
Dee Dee Allen: Annie Freres
Trent Oliver: Cleavon Meabon, IV
Mr. Hawkins: CJ Thomas
Angie Dickinson: Whitney Branan**
Mrs. Greene: Lorraine Cotten
Sheldon Saperstein/Barry US: Atam Woodruff
Kaylee: Madeline Gambon*
Shelby: Paige Hollenbeck
Nick: Charles Hunter*
Kevin: Ty Lenderman
Ensemble/Emma US: Avery Hall
Ensemble/Alyssa US: Nora James Eikner
Ensemble / Kaylee US: Bizzy Walker
Ensemble/Shelby US: Jordyn Chalmers
Ensemble/Nick US: Kage Cliburn
Ensemble/Kevin US: Will Lowery
Ensemble/Sheldon US: Brandon King
Ensemble/Trent US: Drew Sinnard*
Ensemble/Angie US: Haley Wilson*
Ensemble/Mrs. Greene US: Jacquelene Cooper
Ensemble/Mr. Hawkins US: Curtis C. Jackson*
Ensemble/Dee Dee US: Brooke Papritz
THE CREATIVE TEAM
Director/Choregrapher: Daniel Stuart Nelson*
Music Director: Eileen Kuo
Stage Manager: Tessa Verner
Costume Designer: Waverly Strickland
Sound Designer: Joshua Crawford
Lighting Designer: Terry Eikleberry
Scenic Designer: Adam Spencer
Production Manager/Technical Director: Phillip Hughen
* Resident Company Member
**Actors Equity Association
The Prom runs August 18th through September 17th at Playhouse on the Square. Performances will run Thursday-Saturday with an 8:00 pm curtain and with a 2:00 pm curtain on Sunday. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website Click Here. Follow with social media using #TheProm901. Group rates are available.
Season 55 offers patrons new drastically lowered single ticket pricing with general admission tickets at $25. The Pay-What-You-Can performance is Thursday, August 24th.
