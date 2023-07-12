THE PROM Comes to Playhouse on the Square

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff and Playhouse on the Square Season Sponsor Dorothy O. Kirsch, presents The Prom.

The Prom

Book by: Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin

Music by: Matthew Sklar

Lyrics by: Chad Beguelin

Tickets are available now at playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office (901) 726-4656.

A group of Broadway stars, lamenting their days of fame, come to the rescue when a student is refused the opportunity to bring her girlfriend to the prom in the town of Edgewater, Indiana. This results in a magnificent evening that inspires the audience to rely on their loved ones and develop a deeper understanding of them.

*Audiences should note that the production features mild adult language.

Director, Daniel Stuart Nelson (Jersey Boys), returns to Playhouse on the Square as Director and Choreographer for The Prom.

Playhouse on the Square opens their first main stage show for the momentous Season 55 with the regional premiere headlined by Katie Cotten (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Arielle Mitchell, Jonathan Christian (Something Rotten), Annie Ferres (May We All), Cleavon Meabon IV (Don’t Hydroplane), CJ Thomas (Natasha and Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812) and Whitney Branan (The Wizard of Oz).

The complete cast and crew of Don’t Hydroplane is as follows:

THE CAST

Emma Nolan: Katy Cotten

Alyssa Greene: Arielle Mitchell

Barry Glickman: Jonathan Christian

Dee Dee Allen: Annie Freres

Trent Oliver: Cleavon Meabon, IV

Mr. Hawkins: CJ Thomas

Angie Dickinson: Whitney Branan**

Mrs. Greene: Lorraine Cotten

Sheldon Saperstein/Barry US: Atam Woodruff

Kaylee: Madeline Gambon*

Shelby: Paige Hollenbeck

Nick: Charles Hunter*

Kevin: Ty Lenderman

Ensemble/Emma US: Avery Hall

Ensemble/Alyssa US: Nora James Eikner

Ensemble / Kaylee US: Bizzy Walker

Ensemble/Shelby US: Jordyn Chalmers

Ensemble/Nick US: Kage Cliburn

Ensemble/Kevin US: Will Lowery

Ensemble/Sheldon US: Brandon King

Ensemble/Trent US: Drew Sinnard*

Ensemble/Angie US: Haley Wilson*

Ensemble/Mrs. Greene US: Jacquelene Cooper

Ensemble/Mr. Hawkins US: Curtis C. Jackson*

Ensemble/Dee Dee US: Brooke Papritz

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Director/Choregrapher: Daniel Stuart Nelson*

Music Director: Eileen Kuo

Stage Manager: Tessa Verner

Costume Designer: Waverly Strickland

Sound Designer: Joshua Crawford

Lighting Designer: Terry Eikleberry

Scenic Designer: Adam Spencer

Production Manager/Technical Director: Phillip Hughen

* Resident Company Member

**Actors Equity Association

The Prom runs August 18th through September 17th at Playhouse on the Square. Performances will run Thursday-Saturday with an 8:00 pm curtain and with a 2:00 pm curtain on Sunday. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website Click Here. Follow with social media using #TheProm901. Group rates are available.

Season 55 offers patrons new drastically lowered single ticket pricing with general admission tickets at $25. The Pay-What-You-Can performance is Thursday, August 24th.