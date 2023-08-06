SISTER ACT to Open New Season at Theatre Memphis

Performances will run August 18 – September 10, 2023.

By: Aug. 06, 2023

Sister Act will takes to the Lohrey Theatre stage at Theatre Memphis August 18 – September 10, 2023, and offer madcap entertainment … bar “nun”. This rousing and rocking musical comes to life when a disco nightclub singer witnesses a crime. She becomes fearful of being discovered by the criminals and her confession to police lands her in a convent that seems to be the perfect shelter. Her stay with the nuns helps her and the sisters, quite literally, find their true voices.

Director Ann Marie Hall says divine intervention brought her to the director's table for this over-the-top musical story. “Debbie Litch called,” she laughs. “Once I was presented to the project, it made a lot of sense. With my upbringing and “criminal” history I was sure I could assemble quite the cast to find the story within the comedy. It's kinda what I do. This show is really musical comedy at its most fun.”

The Executive Producer at Theatre Memphis, Debbie Litch, proclaims, “The divine thing is that we have the perfect director for this show and an amazing talent base in Memphis to be able to throw a broad net to attract the best of the best. Having this cast, crew and stable of musicians is the real godsend”

For more information about Theatre Memphis or this production (including a cast list), please go to Click Here

 

Sister Act in the Lohrey Theatre

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extd. Memphis, TN 38117

August 18 – September 10, 2023

Director Ann Marie Hall

Music Director: Jeffery Brewer

Choreographer: Courtney Oliver

Sponsored by: World Cataract Foundation

Media Sponsors: WKNO 91.1fm and Memphis Flyer                                    

Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for students and $30 for seniors and military

www.theatrememphis.org/tickets or 901.682.8323.

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our diverse audiences, participants and community. Theatre Memphis receives funding from ArtsMemphis and the Tennessee Arts Commission.




