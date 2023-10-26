SILENT SKY Comes to Theatre Memphis

Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson will light up the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis November 3 – 18, 2023. An astonishing and true story of Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discovery. As her ideas were rejected (or not allowed), she still attempted to measure the light and distance of stars while also trying to take measure of her life on Earth … balancing her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love.

Director Cecelia Wingate says, “This story is as entertaining as it is informative. It mixes wit with intellect which Gunderson does so well. She has the ability to look at the mundane and and make it magical. Silent Sky deals with opposites like science and faith, math and music … but it is peppered with humor. Besides the strong story of women in science, it makes geeky fun.”

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch doesn’t have to search the universe to declare the importance of Silent Sky. “A woman-driven story like Silent Sky, directed by a woman who understands the importance of such a narrative and written by a female playwright, is exactly the kind of story we like to explore in our Next Stage. Cecelia has a knack to find the humanity and humor in a story’s subject most of us might consider ‘over our heads’. And thank heavens for a creative team that can bring the high production values into our space. This production is going to be out of this world.”