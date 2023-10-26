SILENT SKY Comes to Theatre Memphis

Performances run November 3 – 18, 2023.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada Photo 4 Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada

SILENT SKY Comes to Theatre Memphis

Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson will light up the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis November 3 – 18, 2023. An astonishing and true story of Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discovery. As her ideas were rejected (or not allowed), she still attempted to measure the light and distance of stars while also trying to take measure of her life on Earth … balancing her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love.

Director Cecelia Wingate says, “This story is as entertaining as it is informative. It mixes wit with intellect which Gunderson does so well. She has the ability to look at the mundane and and make it magical. Silent Sky deals with opposites like science and faith, math and music … but it is peppered with humor. Besides the strong story of women in science, it makes geeky fun.”

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch doesn’t have to search the universe to declare the importance of Silent Sky. “A woman-driven story like Silent Sky, directed by a woman who understands the importance of such a narrative and written by a female playwright, is exactly the kind of story we like to explore in our Next Stage. Cecelia has a knack to find the humanity and humor in a story’s subject most of us might consider ‘over our heads’. And thank heavens for a creative team that can bring the high production values into our space. This production is going to be out of this world.”




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Memphis

1
SILENT SKY Comes to Theatre Memphis Photo
SILENT SKY Comes to Theatre Memphis

Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson will light up the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis November 3 – 18, 2023.

2
Theatre Memphis Leadership Honored with Highest State Award Photo
Theatre Memphis Leadership Honored with Highest State Award

On October 17, 2023, Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch was presented with the Tennessee Governor's Arts Leadership Award. The award is given for Theatre Arts Administration which recognized her guidance of Theatre Memphis over a 20-year period to include financial stability and growth, consistent artistic excellence, and the 2020 renovation of the 103-year old organization's campus and facility.

3
FOOLS By Neil Simon Comes to Rhodes Theatre Guild in November Photo
FOOLS By Neil Simon Comes to Rhodes Theatre Guild in November

Rhodes Theatre Guild is starting its packed 8th season with a side-splittingly funny production of the inimitably funny Neil Simon’s Fools.

4
Review: BLITHE SPIRIT at Theatre Memphis Photo
Review: BLITHE SPIRIT at Theatre Memphis

What did our critic think of BLITHE SPIRIT at Theatre Memphis? Perhaps it’s self-evident, but the ability to communicate with the dead would appear to be, in a word, “challenging.” Having never personally attended a séance, the ingredients necessary to summon a ghost would seem to require enormous skill, persistence, and focus.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

Memphis SHOWS
The 7th Annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series: The Tempest in Memphis The 7th Annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series: The Tempest
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (10/05-10/29)
Fools in Memphis Fools
McCoy Theatre (10/27-11/05)
NutRemix in Memphis NutRemix
Cannon Center for the Performing Arts (11/17-11/19)
The Jack Jones Children’s Literacy Gala in Memphis The Jack Jones Children’s Literacy Gala
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (4/20-4/20)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Memphis Mrs. Doubtfire
Orpheum Theatre (3/12-3/17)
Les Miserables in Memphis Les Miserables
Orpheum Theatre (2/06-2/11)
The Southern Literary Salon Series: The Bible of Barbara Kingsolver in Memphis The Southern Literary Salon Series: The Bible of Barbara Kingsolver
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (5/19-5/19)
A Streetcar Named Desire in Memphis A Streetcar Named Desire
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (2/01-2/18)
Wicked in Memphis Wicked
Orpheum Theatre (4/03-4/21)
Beetlejuice in Memphis Beetlejuice
Orpheum Theatre (10/31-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You