Playhouse on the Square Announces The 46th Annual Original Art Auction

Playhouse on the Square's 46th Annual Original Art Auction will take place on Saturday, April 20th. The Annual Original Art Auction has become the event of the year, with hundreds of people attending in hopes of finding that perfect piece of art.

Auctioneers Whitney Jo and Michael Detroit create an exciting pARTy atmosphere for all who attend. Whether you're the novice art enthusiast or the veteran art collector, this is where you can support Playhouse on the Square by purchasing one-o-a-kind art by local/regional artists in our own community. The art will range from watercolors and acrylic paintings to beautifully carved wood sculptures, ceramic dinner sets, and jewelry. General Admission is $50 which includes hors d'oeuvres by Iris, Etc.

Catering Services and beverages. VIP Admission is $100 which includes an exclusive full bar with a live piano accompanist in a private room with delicious hors d'oeuvres, early entry, and an opportunity to mingle with featured artists. The Live Auction begins at 6:30pm. A special preview of Playhouse on the Square's highly anticipated production of Your Arm's Too Short to Box with God will commence prior to the live auction.

General Art Lover Tickets: $50

Includes event admission, along with complimentary food and beverages.

VIP Art Lover Tickets: $100

Grants early entry to the event, exclusive full bar with a live piano accompanist, entry to the VIP area featuring special refreshments, and an opportunity to mingle with featured artists.

Special Event Super Sponsor: Dorothy O. Kirsch

Event Sponsors: iBank; Bob and Tina Fockler; Mike McLaren and Diane Vescovo; tamburrino, inc.

VIP Level Sponsors: Vic and Beth Price

Hospitality Sponsors: 1910 Frame Works; Iris, Etc. Catering Services; H.B. and Susan Courson-Smith

Tickets

To secure your tickets, text 2024ART to 76278 or visit https://2024ART.givesmart.com. Visit our website www.PlayhouseontheSquare.org or reach out to the Box Office at 901-726-4656 for more information.