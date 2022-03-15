Orpheum Announces Return Of STORYFEST

The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced the return of Storyfest - a free two-day event featuring the stories of 40 Memphians from across the city ranging in ages 9-93. Storyfest features live performances, engagement activities, and community reflections and will take place at the Halloran Centre on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30.

"Storyfest asks everyone (storytellers, teaching artists, and audiences alike) to listen with curiosity and share in what makes us human; both what makes us the same and what makes us beautifully different," said Taylor St. John, Director of Education and Engagement. "When we listen that deeply to the real experiences of our community, we are taking a stand--we are demonstrating that the voices of our community are essential to who we are."

The FREE two-day festival showcases the voices of Memphians. An intergenerational group of participants from across the city have collaborated with the Orpheum Theatre Group to create original theatrical performances sharing their stories in their own words. This year's Storyfest was created in partnership with Refugee Empowerment Program, Center for Transforming Communities, Orange Mound Arts Council, Bickford Community Center (through Creative Aging), and Middle College High School.

Storyfest is part of the Orpheum Theatre Group's ACTS of Engagement (Access. Create. Transform) - free community programming that believes in the value of all stories and making space for those stories to be shared.

Storyfest will take place at the Halloran Centre (225 S Main St.) on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 7pm and Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2:30 and 7pm. To secure a free ticket, visit orpheum-memphis.com/storyfest. All performances will be interpreted in sign language by BridgesWEST.