Memphis Symphony Orchestra Brings New Artistic Talent to Memphis

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra has appointed Kyle Dickson to the Madeleine Luce Moore Assistant Conductor Chair.

“I am thrilled to have Kyle Dickson joining the MSO family as our new Assistant Conductor,” said MSO Music Director Robert Moody. “He is already a rising star, both in the world of conducting, and also in education and outreach. Memphis is going to love this guy!”



“This is a very important position for the orchestra and we could not have found a better person for it,” said Peter Abell, Executive Director of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. “Not only will Kyle learn and grow from Robert Moody, but he will be our leader for school and community programs while also serving as an artistic leader for the Memphis Youth Symphony. I expect he will add a flare of energy and excitement into the orchestra.”



"Kyle is a skilled musician and passionate educator with much to offer our talented young musicians. We are so excited to welcome him to the Memphis Youth Symphony Program community!" -Brittany Cooper-d'Orsay, Executive Director, Memphis Youth Symphony Program.

Dickson was the recipient of the 2021 Grant Park Music Festival Advocate for Arts Award and the Concert Artists Guild's (CAG) Robert S. Weinart Award, Dickson is a Salonen Conducting Fellow with the San Francisco Symphony and the Colburn School. He was Assistant Conductor of the Chicago Sinfonietta and the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, has conducted the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Philharmonic, the Oakland Symphony, and this season makes debuts with the Wichita, San Francisco, and National Symphony Orchestras.

Joining Kyle on stage will be two new musicians. Shantanique Moore, Acting Principal Flute, has performed with the Pittsburgh, Detroit, Seattle, Minnesota, and National Symphonies, and internationally with the Chinecke! Orchestra in London. Lani Kelly, Visiting Oboe, has been a member of the Jackson Symphony Orchestra and the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra, performed with the Nashville, Fort Worth and St Louis Symphony Orchestras. Lani loves working with young musicians, and has served as faculty at Alma College and Michigan State University.

The MSO welcomes a new class to the Musician Fellowship Program. The Musician Fellowship Program, established in 2020 by the MSO Circle of Friends, is a 2-year fellowship for highly-qualified African-American/Latinx pre-professional musicians who are underrepresented in orchestras. Fellows gain experience performing with the MSO, participate in community engagement programs, and can pursue an advanced degree in music in partnership with the University of Memphis. Lisandro Acosta, cellist and The Ellen Rolfes Legacy Fellow; Janaiana Fernades, violinist and The Rebecca Webb Wilson Fellow; and Matthew Finely, violist and The Joyce McAnulty Blackmon Memorial Fellow.

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra, under Music Director Robert Moody, strives to enrich the lives of our diverse community through exceptional music and dynamic programs. More than 400 musicians, staff and volunteers make up the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, Memphis Symphony Chorus, the Memphis Symphony League, the Circle of Friends, and operating educational programs, organizing community engagement events and performing concerts. Find information about all upcoming performances, ticket purchases, the Memphis Symphony Orchestra's involvement in the Memphis community, and learn how to support MSO by visiting www.memphissymphony.org.