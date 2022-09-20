â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Hattiloo TheatreÂ PresentsÂ KILL MOVE PARADISE Beginning October 14

Hattiloo Theatre presents Kill Move Paradise a play by James Ijames. Directed by Ekundayo Bandele. Running October 14 - 30, 2022.

Four Black men find themselves stuck in a waiting room for the afterlife. As they attempt to make sense of their new paradise, they are forced to confront the reality of their past, and how they arrived in this unearthly place. Inspired by the ever-growing list of slain Black men and women, this play illustrates the potential for collective transformation and radical acts of joy.

Hattiloo is a 501(c)3 mission non-profit organization. Its mission is "to develop a Black theatre that is accessible to, relevant to, and reflective of a multicultural community." It produces shows that depict Black life and that transcend their entertainment value by giving audiences an authentic, cultural experience.

As the largest Black theatre in the Mid-South and one of a few free-standing Black theatres in the country, Hattiloo is a hub for national Black theatre training and convening, and our youth programs share this focus.