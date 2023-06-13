Beginning June 9, Cumberland County Playhouse presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The New Musical! Roald Dahl's treasured tale is now Crossville's Golden Ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film including “Pure Imagination”, “The Candy Man” and “I've Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Willy Wonka (Jason Ross, And Then There Were None) is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory…to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket (Playhouse newcomer Anthony Noga and Francisco Rodriguez, Frozen Jr.), whose bland life is about to sweeten with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners - Augustus Gloop (Riley Wesson, Things My Mother Taught Me), Veruca Salt (Playhouse newcomer Ava Karas),Violet Beauregarde (Playhouse newcomer Reality Hendrix), and Mike Teavee (Playhouse newcomer Alex Dee) - will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination as they experience Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more in this everlasting showstopper!

The cast also features Jacob Alexander, Tapaynga Hill, Bill Macchio, Lauren Marshall, Heather McCall, Angela Robbins, Michael Ruff, Caitlin Schaub, James Scott, Jonathan Thompson, and Weslie Webster, along with Shannon Cabato Berg, Cameron Collins, Kyra Crosby, Joy Journey Davis, McGwire Holman, David Kappel, Morgan Neal, Sarah Kate Norris, Logan Purcell, Luke Smith, Ava Whittaker, and Keila Sue Wong.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory plays on the Mainstage through July 27, is rated PG, and is co-sponsored by Plateau Pediatrics and Bob and Jaye Emrick. Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at (931) 484-5000.

﻿All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, The National Endowment for the Arts, Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics, Tim and Susan Tewalt, Ken and Grace Patton, Bob and Jaye Emrick, Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade, and BLB Construction LLC. This project is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number SLFRP5534 awarded to the State of Tennessee by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.