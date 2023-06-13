Cumberland County Playhouse Presents CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY!

It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film including “Pure Imagination”, “The Candy Man” and “I've Got a Golden Ticket".

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Tennessee Anti-Drag Law Deemed Unconstitutional Photo 3 Tennessee Anti-Drag Law Deemed Unconstitutional
2023-24 Shakespeare in American Communities Grants Revealed Photo 4 2023-24 Shakespeare in American Communities Grants Revealed

Cumberland County Playhouse Presents CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY!

Beginning June 9, Cumberland County Playhouse presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The New Musical! Roald Dahl's treasured tale is now Crossville's Golden Ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film including “Pure Imagination”, “The Candy Man” and “I've Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Willy Wonka (Jason Ross, And Then There Were None) is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory…to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket (Playhouse newcomer Anthony Noga and Francisco Rodriguez, Frozen Jr.), whose bland life is about to sweeten with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners - Augustus Gloop (Riley Wesson, Things My Mother Taught Me), Veruca Salt (Playhouse newcomer Ava Karas),Violet Beauregarde (Playhouse newcomer Reality Hendrix), and Mike Teavee (Playhouse newcomer Alex Dee) - will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination as they experience Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more in this everlasting showstopper!

 

The cast also features Jacob Alexander, Tapaynga Hill, Bill Macchio, Lauren Marshall, Heather McCall, Angela Robbins, Michael Ruff, Caitlin Schaub, James Scott, Jonathan Thompson, and Weslie Webster, along with Shannon Cabato Berg, Cameron Collins, Kyra Crosby, Joy Journey Davis, McGwire Holman, David Kappel, Morgan Neal, Sarah Kate Norris, Logan Purcell, Luke Smith, Ava Whittaker, and Keila Sue Wong.

 

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory plays on the Mainstage through July 27, is rated PG, and is co-sponsored by Plateau Pediatrics and Bob and Jaye Emrick. Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at (931) 484-5000.

 

﻿All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, The National Endowment for the Arts, Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics, Tim and Susan Tewalt, Ken and Grace Patton, Bob and Jaye Emrick, Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade, and BLB Construction LLC. This project is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number SLFRP5534 awarded to the State of Tennessee by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.




RELATED STORIES - Memphis

1
THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: MEMPHIS to Take Place This Month at The Evergreen Theatre Photo
THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: MEMPHIS to Take Place This Month at The Evergreen Theatre

Memphis production company LoneTree Live will bring together six writers, six directors, and 24 actors from the local creative community for an imaginative and innovative night of theatre.

2
Submissions Open For the NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition Photo
Submissions Open For the NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition

Playhouse on the Square has announced that submissions for the revitalized 23-24 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition are OPEN through July 31st.

3
DONT HYDROPLACE Comes to Playhouse on the Square Photo
DON'T HYDROPLACE Comes to Playhouse on the Square

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, presents Don’t Hydroplane. Performances run July 7th – July 23rd, 2023 as part of NewWorks@TheWorks at Overton Square Performing Arts District 2085 Monroe Ave, Memphis, TN 38104.

4
SISTER ACT Comes to Theatre Memphis This Year Photo
SISTER ACT Comes to Theatre Memphis This Year

Sister Act comes to Theatre Memphis in August 2023. Performances will run August 18 - September 10, 2023 at the Lohrey Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' Video
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Memphis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Germantown Community Theatre (7/21-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
Playhouse on the Square (6/16-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big River Crossing: The Johnny Cash Tribute Band
Germantown Community Theatre (7/07-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Everyone and Their Mother (world premiere)
Germantown Community Theatre (8/18-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You