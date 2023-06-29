ALL SHOOK UP Comes to Cumberland County Playhouse in July

All Shook Up plays on the Mainstage through September 10.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Beginning July 14, Cumberland County Playhouse presents All Shook Up, written by Tony-Award-winning playwright Joe DiPietro and featuring the music of Elvis Presley

It’s 1955, and in a square little town in a square little state lives a small-town girl with big dreams (Harli Cooper, Cinderella).

A motorcycle riding, guitar playing roustabout (Riley Wesson, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) comes into her quiet life, changing everything and everyone he meets. The cast also features Regina Pullin as Sylvia, Joy Journey Davis as Lorraine, Jonathan Thompson as Dennis, Reality Hendrix as Henrietta, Daniel Black as Jim Haller, Lauren Marshall as Mayor Matilda Hyde, James Scott as Sheriff Earl, McGwire Holman as Dean Hyde, and Heather McCall as Miss Sandra, along with Jacob Alexander, Shannon Cabato Berg, Kyra Crosby, Alex Dee, DeAnna Helgeson, David Kappel, Ava Karas, Shane Langford, Sarah Kate Norris, Brady Ryan Phillips, Logan Purcell, Michael Ruﬀ, Caitlin Schaub, and Keila Sue Wong. Artistic Director Britt Hancock directs this production, with Choreography by Jensen Crain-Foster and Music Direction by Heather McCall and Jacob Miller.

Loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical comedy will have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel”, “Hound Dog”, “Jailhouse Rock”, and “Don’t Be Cruel.” Lovers meet, woo, pursue, and more in one zany night that will change the town forever. All Shook Up is a rocking, heartwarming tale about following dreams, opening up to love, and the power of music.

All Shook Up plays on the Mainstage through September 10, is rated PG, and is co-sponsored by Cumberland Eye Care, Fairfield Glade Resort, and Club Wyndham. Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at (931) 484-5000.




