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Across Galaxies & Kingdoms will come to PJPAC in July. Performances will run 11-12 July 2026.

Across Galaxies & Kingdoms invites audiences on an epic musical journey through the most iconic worlds of sci-fi and fantasy. Featuring unforgettable music from legendary franchises such as The Lord of the Rings, Avatar, The Dark Knight, Battlestar Galactica, Game of Thrones, and The Hunger Games, this cinematic concert brings beloved stories to life through powerful orchestral storytelling.

Performed by the Tutan Festival Orchestra under the baton of Kevin Field, this is more than a concert — it is an immersive experience across distant galaxies and mythical realms. From soaring themes of heroism to pulse-driven battle music and moments of quiet reflection, expect sweeping melodies, dramatic intensity, and the thrill of hearing these iconic scores performed live in full symphonic scale.