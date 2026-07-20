THE GREAT ESCAPE to Play Mad Horse Theatre
Ruthie Scarpino's show follows clown character Apfel Tucas through a chaotic Jewish New Year adventure in South Portland.
Mad Horse Theatre Company will present The Great Escape, an interactive clown and corporeal mime performance created and performed by Ruthie Scarpino, August 14-16 at the company's South Portland theater.
Designed for audiences ages 6 to 100, The Great Escape follows Apfel Tucas, "one little Jewish clown," through a wildly chaotic Jewish New Year celebration filled with physical comedy, audience interaction, and playful mischief. Joined by sidekick Froggy, mischievous mermaids, and "the Becky's," Apfel embarks on an adventure that celebrates curiosity, imagination, and the joy of breaking the rules—just enough to make life more interesting.
The production blends clowning, corporeal mime, and circus arts into a largely visual performance that has earned enthusiastic praise from audiences. Emmy Award-winning producer A.T. Lee called the show "like watching a silent era masterpiece," while F. Voranger described it as "brilliant clowning and absolute mayhem."
Scarpino is an internationally touring clown, corporeal mime artist, and circus performer from Maine. After training as a gymnast for more than 13 years, she studied circus arts with Gino Farfan and Miguel Caceres, served as an Artist in Residence and Pedagogical Apprentice with renowned corporeal mime master Ivan Baciocchi in Paris, and graduated from the prestigious École Internationale de Théâtre Jacques Lecoq. The Great Escape premiered in New York City in January 2026 and has since toured throughout Europe and the United States.
Performances are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The performance runs approximately 45 minutes to one hour. Admission is available at the door with a suggested sliding-scale donation of $10-$20, with all proceeds benefiting Mad Horse Theatre Company.
Photo Credit: Jeremey Knowles and Susanne Dewein
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