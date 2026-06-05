News Flash: Local Actress Takes On Lead in MSMT's HAIRSPRAY

🎭 NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Understudies have always been important members of a theatrical company, but since the pandemic, they have become invaluable.

Last night at Maine State Music Theatre, Maria Boissonneault, the understudy for Tracy Turnblad, HAIRSPRAY’s heroine, made a scheduled appearance in the role on the evening of June 5th, and the audience welcomed her warmly. Raised in Portland, ME, who has performed in previous years in some of MSMT’s Family Series productions and special events like the ROCKY HORROR SHOW, Maria Boissonneault made Maine and MSMT, proud with her powerfully sung, completely joyful and touching portrayal of Tracy.

Boisonneault possesses a striking mezzo with a strong belt and high extension. She was vibrantly captivating in “Good Morning Baltimore,” touchingly lyric and longing in “I Can Hear the Bells,” and ebullient in the rousing finale, “You Can’t Stop the Beat.” She portrayed the teenage heroine with a combination of sweetness and vulnerability and an unaffected sincerity that made the evening very much her own.

MSMT has long history of identifying and nurturing young performers chosen from across the country, and occasionally from Maine. Maria Boissonneault is a product of this tradition and a reason for the company to rejoice.