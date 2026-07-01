New England Heat Wave Reschedules Opening Weekend for Hackmatack Playhouse

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Hackmatack Playhouse in Berwick, Maine would rather be performing Singin in the Rain rather than rescheduling its opening weekend in the midst of a summer heat advisory.

From a press release, "It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the cancellation of our opening weekend of Singin’ In The Rain, with a postponement of the opening date to Thursday, July 9th. With an extreme heat warning issued for York County this week, it's important that we prioritize the health and well-being of our patrons, cast, and crew at Hackmatack."

The go on to say that, "The unfortunate reality is that periods of extreme heat are becoming more common in Maine, making it essential that we take proactive steps to care for our neighbors and our community. These extreme heat changes severely affect our historic barn theater and our priorities remain in ensuring that everyone who visits Hackmatack has a comfortable visit."

Heat waves in recent years have sometimes rescheduled performances at the historic theater in a barn located on a working farm. Unlike many theaters with air conditioning, Hackmatack retains its unique charm by often opening the large barn door entrance to allow cool evening breezes to take over the theater.

The land at Hackmatack has been farmed by the Guptill family in various forms since the 1680s. Today they raise 100% grass-fed American bison (or buffalo) and heritage breed Mangalista pigs with a farm stor open seasonally from April through November.

"If you are a ticket holder for one of this weekend's performances, a member of our box office staff will be in touch with you directly regarding your options, including exchanging your tickets for another performance. We appreciate your patience and understanding."

After opening the season with Singin in the Rain its remaining season includes Circle Mirror Transformation, Raoul Dahl's Matilda, and Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

For information about the Playhouse: Hackmatack Playhouse | Berwick, Maine